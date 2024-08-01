PHOENIX — Every so often at the MLB trade deadline, a club’s need will be right down the hall.

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not send the ol’ bullpen cart for reliever Dylan Floro, who made the short stroll from the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse to the home side at Chase Field on Tuesday.

At the buzzer of the trade deadline, Arizona acquired Floro for minor league infielder Andres Chaparro. Floro had thought he was spared from a second straight midseason trade, and when Nationals manager Dave Martinez gave him the news, Floro thought it was a joke.

Long day of travel for the newest member of the #Dbacks bullpen. 😜 pic.twitter.com/e9fP4WrAQX — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 31, 2024

“It was definitely a little weird,” Floro said on Wednesday. “I mean, two days ago I was sitting over there in that bullpen, and last night I was over in this bullpen. I mean, I’m glad I was on this side last night (17-0 Arizona win), but it’s definitely a funny feeling at first. Starting to meet some of the guys, starting to get know some people around here makes things a little easier.”

“I heard him walking in as I was walking down here, so I’m sure it’s awkward to walk across the field,” general manager Mike Hazen said on Tuesday.

A benefit of making a move with the opponent is Floro was available to go right away if needed.

The D-backs have seen it play out before.

“Jake Diekman did that,” manager Torey Lovullo recalled. “Jake Diekman was with (Jeff Banister) in Texas, and he just came right over and I threw him in the first game. He didn’t do that well, if I can remember correctly.”

That was back in 2018, Diekman got to ride the bullpen cart over and he walked two of the three batters he faced in his debut.

As a reliever on a selling team and with an expiring contract, the writing was on the wall for Floro.

Floro was traded from the Miami Marlins to the Minnesota Twins last season, so the D-backs are his fourth team in less than two full seasons. He has some familiarity in the clubhouse having played with Joc Pederson, Eugenio Suarez and A.J. Puk, but there is plenty of catching up to do.

“You kind of have an idea something’s coming,” Floro said. “I’ve been doing it the last couple years I’ve been traded, so it’s gotten a little easier … It’s never too much fun. You work with a group of guys trying to work towards something and all sudden, you got a whole new group of guys. You gotta come and try to learn and see how they work and everything they do.”

Floro expressed his excitement for a chance to compete for the postseason.

The 33-year-old has not made a postseason appearance since the 2020 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

