What to know for the Arizona Cardinals’ Red & White Practice

The Arizona Cardinals are set to host their annual Red & White Practice on Saturday at State Farm Stadium.

Here is information on what to know before attending the practice.

When will the Red & White practice start?

The practice will take place from 1:15-3:15 p.m. Before the beginning of the event, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and head coach Jonathan Gannon will address the crowd.

Parking and entry to the practice

Parking will be located on the east side (Green and Grey) and west side (Orange) of the stadium and will open at 12:15 p.m.

Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. to season ticket members and for everybody else at 12:45 p.m. Fans can enter at the BetMGM, Hyundai and Bud Light gates of the stadium.

The event will have open seating and will be located in the lower level of the stadium.

Fans will be required to acquire tickets for entry, even though the event and parking are free. They can acquire tickets here.

What can fans bring into the stadium?

Fans can bring a factory sealed 16.9 ounce bottle of water into the stadium.

All fans attending the event will be subject to screening, including the use of magnetometers before entering the event.

The NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect and fans are asked to limit the items brought inside the stadium.

What will be at the event?

In addition to the practice, the event will have many activities including the chance for autographs from the players after the practice, a selfie station, Big Red and cheerleading autographs, concessions and more.

More information on the event and training camp is online.