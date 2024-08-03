U.S. gymnast Jade Carey took home her second Olympic medal of the Paris Olympics, earning bronze in vault on Saturday.

Carey, who attended Mountain Ridge High School, finished third behind USA’s Simone Biles and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

She finished with a score of 14.733 after hitting a Cheng. She then landed a double-twisting Yurchenko with her second attempt to propel herself past An Chan-ok of North Korea — who finished fourth — with a score of 14.466.

Although Carey was a part of the U.S. team that won gold on Tuesday, this was the only individual final for which the 24-year-old qualified.

Carey said she had been dealing with an illness but was able to qualify for the vault finals last Sunday.

Carey’s bronze was the third Olympic medal of her career. She won gold in the women’s individual floor exercise final at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Simone Biles takes gold once again

Biles won her second Olympic title on vault Saturday, adding another gold medal in addition to her 2016 victory.

It’s already her third gold medal at the Paris Olympics, totaling 10 career Olympic medals, seven of which are gold.

Two vaults, including her signature Yurchenko double pike, gave her a combined score of 15.3, more than 0.300 ahead of Andrade, who took silver.

Biles can still add to her collection, as she is set to compete in the balance beam and floor exercise finals on Monday.

