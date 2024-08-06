The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez from the 60-day injured list (shoulder) to make his club debut Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians.

The D-backs optioned pitcher Humberto Castellanos to Reno to create a spot for Rodriguez. In addition, they confirmed the Gabriel Moreno move to the 10-day injured list and called up catcher Adrian Del Castillo. Reliever Bryce Jarvis was also moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.

The Diamondbacks signed Rodriguez to a four-year, $80 million contract at the winter meetings to build out the rotation behind Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. Rodriguez is an eight-year veteran southpaw coming off a 2023 season in which he had a 3.30 ERA in 26 starts. He left a spring training start early on March 19 and he landed on the injured list to start the season.

Rodriguez did not expect a lengthy IL stint at first, but he went though a setback and missed the first four-plus months.

His return brings the D-backs’ rotation closer to whole, as Merrill Kelly will make a rehab start for High-A Hillsboro on Tuesday.

Rodriguez’s last rehab outing was at Salt River Fields where he could control the environment. Manager Torey Lovullo explained this was to ensure Rodriguez got his pitch count where he wanted it to prepare for his return. He threw four innings in the simulated game and will certainly have a pitch count in his debut.

