Kyler Murray will not play all preseason for Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will not play quarterback Kyler Murray all preseason, head coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday.

“I like where he’s at right now,” Gannon said of Murray. “I like how the offense is operating and I think he will get done everything he needs to get done to be the best version of himself on opening day.”

Arizona’s preseason opener is on Saturday against the New Orleans Saints before matchups with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Gannon signed off on the notion that joint practice next week against Indianapolis was a factor that played into the decision, practices Murray will participate in.

The decision will allow the Cardinals to get more looks at the quarterbacks behind Murray currently competing for the backup job, Desmond Ridder and Clayton Tune. The pair have been two of the most discussed players coming from the training camp practices. Ridder has thrown a fair share of interceptions during this time, increasing speculation that Tune might be catching him for that QB role.

Gannon described the position battle as a “very healthy one.”

Ridder was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for wide receiver Rondale Moore. A third-round selection by Atlanta in 2022, Ridder completed 64% of his passes for 2,836 yards and 12 touchdowns to as many interceptions last season.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback will make $1.2 million next season and $1.4 million if he remains on the roster for the 2025 season, the final year on his rookie contract.

Tune was selected in the fifth round by the Cardinals in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was 12-for-21 last season for 62 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had eight carries for 30 yards and one score.

