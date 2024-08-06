You know when you’ve got to be certain no one has ever combined two phrases or words together? The Arizona Cardinals and State Farm Stadium have done that with their new food offerings for the 2024 season in a menu headlined by the cotton candy burrito.

Yes. A burrito. Made of cotton candy. No tortilla. It is instead cotton candy.

No chicken, steak, rice, beans or guacamole in this. It is fruity pebbles, fruit loops, marshmallows, skittles, mini m&m’s, gummy bears and sprinkles inside the cotton candy shell. If you want to make a nine-year-old’s dreams come true, get on up to the club level this season to get them to try one out.

That is the showstopper of the menu. The runner-up for bizarro food combination is the Flaming Hot Cheetos chicken tenders, which are tendies covered in nacho cheese sauce and crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos. There’s also the iconic combination of chicken and waffles getting turned into a sandwich. Correct, as in the waffles serve as the buns for fried chicken and toppings of butter, deep-fried honey hot cheese bites and a fried pickle.

The Cardinals and Craft Culinary Concepts also have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options of other foods to provide fans as well.

There will also be new vendors at State Farm Stadium: Spinato’s Pizzeria, Amelia’s by EAT, Bario Queen, Kaizen and Scoopwell’s Dough Bar.

Follow @AZSports