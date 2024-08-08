Former Arizona Wildcats quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles has decided to hang it up.

“It’s crazy to be in this moment, looking at this camera officially announcing my retirement from the NFL,” Foles said in a video posted to his X account on Thursday.

“From the first day I was born my dad put a football in my hand. He must’ve known something because that became a dream of mine since I’ve been a kid to play in the NFL and I will be forever grateful for that.”

Foles’ most recent stop was with the Indianapolis Colts (2022) after playing with the Chicago Bears (2020-21), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Kansas City Chiefs (2016), St. Louis Rams (2015) and Philadelphia Eagles (2012-14, 2017-18).

In total, he passed for 14,227 yards to go with 82 touchdowns and 47 interceptions across his 11-year career in the NFL.

During his second stint with the Eagles in 2017, he helped lead Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl championship over the New England Patriots and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Foles might be most well-known for his touchdown reception to end the “Philly Special,” a trick play on a pass from then-Eagles tight end Trey Burton in the waning seconds of the first half of that win.

Foles is also one of eight quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for seven touchdown passes in a game, having done so against the Oakland Raiders in 2013.

Prior to being selected by the Eagles with the No. 88 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Foles spent four seasons, including a redshirt season, at Arizona from 2008-11.

He is the Wildcats all-time leader in passing yards (10,011), completions (933), pass attempts (1,396), and is tied for first in touchdown passes (67) along with Willie Tuitama.

Before transferring to Arizona, Foles spent one year at Michigan State.