PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo did not give a specific timeline for injured catcher Gabriel Moreno on Thursday, but what is clear is that Moreno will be down “weeks.”

Moreno suffered a left groin strain running to first base on Monday at Cleveland and landed on the 10-day injured list. Lovullo said he did not know what grade the strain is yet.

“He did get some imaging, we’re just trying to clarify exactly what’s seen in there,” Lovullo said. “We’re getting some second opinions. … It’s gonna be more than 10 days down. We’re talking several weeks.”

Lovullo said his feeling on the matter is Moreno will be back before the end of the season, noting he’s received positive responses when posing that question to medical personnel.

The Diamondbacks will fill Moreno’s spot with backup Jose Herrera and prospect Adrian Del Castillo in the meantime. They also claimed veteran catcher Andrew Knizner from the Texas Rangers for depth on Thursday.

“I always worry about a prime position switch … but we have a very reliable backup in Jose Herrera who knows our schemes and our game plan as good as anybody,” Lovullo said. “I’m comfortable there. There’s always some excitement for me when I see somebody like Del Castillo step into this environment. He’s done a great job and put himself on the map this year in Reno.”

Del Castillo made his MLB debut on Wednesday.

Will Merrill Kelly start on Sunday?

Kelly threw 62 pitches in four innings for High-A Hillsboro on Tuesday and will throw a bullpen at Chase Field on Friday.

The D-backs have a big “TBA” on their list of weekend probables for Sunday’s game against the Phillies.

“Reports were really good,” Lovullo said. “His next outing will be somewhere in the 75-80-pitch range … You guys can read between the lines. You get to a certain pitch count — I told you guys when things get beyond three innings it gets real — We like when it gets in that 80-pitch range.

“So, stay tuned.”

Kelly has been on the IL since April 20.

Christian Walker injury update

Lovullo said Walker has begun taking some “light, dry swings” but still has to get asymptomatic. He could pick up a bat in the next week. Walker went on the IL with a strained left oblique on July 30.

“Obliques are tricky, especially for this sport,” assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke. “We want to get him back at 100%, I think that’s the mentality here. Fortunately, what Josh (Bell) has done for the club takes a little bit of pressure off of (Walker) to feel he needs to rush back in this instance.”

Bell since joining the squad at the deadline has four home runs in six games while holding down the fort.

Yilber Diaz lands on IL

D-backs pitching prospect Yilber Diaz has a blister, and the Triple-A Reno Aces placed him on the seven-day injured list. Lovullo said it is not too serious but blisters can be a nuisance for pitchers and they want to let it heal first.

Diaz represents pitching depth for the club after Eduardo Rodriguez returned on Wednesday.

