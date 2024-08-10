Team USA silenced a fighting France in a 98-87 epic Saturday finale, enabling Kevin Durant to stand alone as the first USA men’s basketball player to own four Olympic gold medals.

The Americans extended their special Olympic run to five straight gold medals dating back to the 2008 Beijing Games.

While the Phoenix Suns’ Durant and Devin Booker each posted 15 points, Stephen Curry sent the raucous Parisian crowd to sleep with two rainbow-arcing threes in the closing two minutes. Curry closed with a team-best 24 points and shot a blazing 8-for-12 from three-point country.

The Victor Wembanyama-led French squad got within three (82-79) but could not put together a big enough run to overtake Team USA.

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IS GOLDEN AGAIN! 🇺🇸🥇 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/IfqvZHtvlC — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

Durant had a quiet opening half (six points), but added nine points in the closing 20 minutes, including two crucial free throws with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. He was active enough on the boards with four rebounds and dished out four assists.

Durant set up one of the many highlight-reel worthy plays, tossing up a lob to Anthony Edwards who threw down a ferocious jam in the waning seconds of the third period.

KD throws it up ⬆️

Ant throws it DOWN 💥#ParisOlympics | 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/Jq9DRJykUd — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

Though never given a chance to breathe, the final buzzer assured Durant’s passing of former Team USA star Carmelo Anthony, who earned three gold medals in his playing days.

Booker produced a do-it-all performance, adding six rebounds and three assists onto his 15-point effort. In his nearly 28 minutes on the floor, Booker had the second-highest plus/minus of 18.

LeBron James contributed 14 points and a team-leading 10 assists in possibly his final Olympic stint with Team USA. He was crowned tournament MVP by FIBA during the medal ceremony.

Fellow Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis registered eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks in his 19:51 coming off the bench, while Edwards matched his eight-point total in his first Olympic gold-medal game.

Wembanyama was a force for his host country, amassing 26 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 29:32 of a starter’s role.

