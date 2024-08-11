Team USA basketball head coach Steve Kerr praised Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker for his play during the team’s run to a gold medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kerr gave a special shoutout to Booker following the team’s 98-87 win over France in Saturday’s final.

At the end of Kerr’s postgame press conference, the head coach told reporters, “Devin Booker is an incredible basketball player. Nobody asked about him. He was our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that.”

Booker finished with 15 points (on 6-of-9 shooting), six rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes to win his second straight Olympic gold medal. Thirteen of his points came in the first half, as Booker and Kevin Durant had 10 of the Americans’ first 12 points.

The Suns guard also played the entire fourth quarter for the second straight game and had the second highest plus/minus of plus-18.

Across six games during the Paris Olympics, Booker averaged 11.7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 22 minutes per game.

