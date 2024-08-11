GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune takes the cake for the biggest standout in Saturday’s 16-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints as he battles Desmond Ridder for QB2. The second-year pro was far from the only Cardinal that had people talking postgame, though.

A look at some of the other standouts from the Cardinals’ preseason opener:

Michael Carter, RB

Carter’s 11-yard touchdown Saturday night marked Arizona’s first of the preseason.

The veteran running back also paced all Cardinals rushers with 41 yards and the score on seven touches.

“I wish we would have won, but it was a learning experience,” Carter said postgame. “Great moments to learn from and personally, I felt like I did pretty well. I had some help of course, but overall, I think the most important thing was I had fun today.”

It was a good showing for Carter, who entered the matchup listed as the RB5 on Arizona’s depth chart.

“To be honest, I stopped caring about that a long time ago,” Carter said about his place on the depth chart. “It’s a crowded room, but it was a crowded room in New York. All of the experiences that I’ve gotten, they all lead up to right now. The young me probably wouldn’t know how to handle the situation.

“It’s a fun room, though. There’s literally no bad blood, no animosity. Top to bottom, everybody helps each other and I think that’s really special. It all starts with our position coach (Autry Denson).”

Xavier Thomas, OLB

The Cardinals need someone to step up in the outside linebackers room following the loss of projected starter BJ Ojulari to a reported torn ACL.

Could Thomas be that guy?

It’s only one preseason game, but the fifth-round rookie made an impact on numerous occasions behind a sack and three tackles.

“I thought he played with a high, high motor, high effort, which was really good to see,” Gannon said of Thomas. “I saw a violent edge up there and I thought he rushed pretty good. He was definitely back around the mix. He caught my eye and he’ll have a lot to learn from too. It was good to see him out there and lathered up and playing.”

Dadrion “Rabbit” Taylor-Demerson, S

Much like Thomas, Taylor-Demerson was quick to stand out thanks to his violence and speed throughout Saturday’s action.

Tying for the team lead in tackles with three, Taylor-Demerson was continuously on the hunt to make a play.

“He’s one that’s kind of been under the radar like you said. He’s doing a really good job and he’s playing fourth down, too. I thought that he was in the right spot most of the game. I saw him have a couple violent hits. I thought he did a good job.”

Darius Robinson, DL

Robinson saw only two series — one more than fellow first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. — but was quick to find himself on the stat sheet with the first tackle of New Orlean’s opening drive.

“I thought he looked good. I gotta watch the tape on that, but I saw him make one play in there,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said postgame. “I saw him get pounded on a double and they didn’t move him. He looked good.”

Dan Chisena, WR

Chisena led the way for Arizona’s receiving corps on Saturday night, reeling in all five of his targets for 63 yards.

He averaged 12.6 yards per catch and had a long of 27 yards.

Chisena has his work cut out for him this preseason residing in a very crowded wide receivers room.

Starling Thomas V, CB

Thomas is right there in the mix for a meaningful role — if not a starting role — after putting together a strong training camp.

He continued on his trend upward Saturday with a pass defensed and strong defensive play on another incompletion.

Thomas — and Kei’Trel Clark — were the only cornerbacks in the mix to start or at least in the conversation that saw playing time on Saturday.

Max Melton, Garrett Williams and Sean Murphy-Bunting, all of which appear to have a leg up on the competition did not log a snap against New Orleans.

Blake Gillikin, P

Gillikin was a busy man Saturday night, averaging 44.2 yards per punt on five attempts.

He saw one land inside the 20-yard line.

