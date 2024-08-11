Arizona Cardinals quarterback Desmond Ridder and the offense got off to a slow start as they trail the New Orleans Saints 6-0 at halftime.

Ridder got the start in the team’s first preseason game, as he battles for the backup quarterback position with Clayton Tune, as he and the team went three-and-out on their first series after Ridder was sacked by Nathan Shepherd and Carl Granderson.

After the Cardinals turned it over on downs in the second quarter, Saints quarterback Jake Haener and the team’s offense went down the field and led the Saints to a field goal, giving them a 3-0 lead.

The Cardinals would get in the red zone the following drive before turning it over on downs again.

After a 58-yard completion to A.T. Perry, Haener and the Saints would add three more points to extend their lead going into halftime.

The Cardinals defense was a highlight in the first half, holding the Saints to six points.

Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. played only one drive in the first half and wasn’t targeted.

First-round pick Darius Robinson got the start at defensive tackle and got the first tackle of the first series, which resulted in the Saints punting.

Ridder finished the first half, completing four of nine passes with 43 passing yards. He also rushed for 39 yards.

Fourth-round pick Trey Benson would get some playing time, rushing eight times for 21 yards.

Follow @AZSports