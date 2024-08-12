Former Arizona Cardinals pass rusher and current New York Jets linebacker Haason Reddick has requested a trade, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Reddick has been a holdout in training camp with New York since the Jets traded for him from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in April. The 29-year-old had made the Pro Bowl back-to-back seasons with 27 total sacks, and with Reddick on an expiring contract, he is due for a big extension. The Eagles appeared to be unwilling to pay that and the Jets have joined that list as well.

The Jets issued a statement shortly after the reports, stating they told Reddick they will not trade him.

The Cardinals originally drafted Reddick 13th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Arizona used the versatile linebacker in a myriad of ways over his four years in the Valley, a decision that wound up being a detriment to his development. He showed the most promise as a pass rusher, recording 12.5 sacks in 2020 after Arizona declined his fifth-year option in free agency.

The Carolina Panthers then signed Reddick to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, a prove-it deal that he indeed proved with 11 sacks. That made Reddick a much hotter commodity in free agency a year later, which is when the Eagles gave Reddick a three-year contract totaling $45 million, the deal he is now in the last season of.

Reddick’s availability could interest the Cardinals, who went into the offseason with a need at pass rusher but didn’t add any impactful names and then lost starter B.J. Ojulari for the season due to a torn ACL. Arizona is now looking at Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck to take the bulk of the work a season after the same group chipped in on an effort of 33 total team sacks that ranked 30th in the NFL.

The question, of course, is if the Cardinals would be willing to pay Reddick in the way both Philadelphia and New York were not. Reddick turns 30 years old in September and Arizona has its own older Pro Bowler to commit long-term money to in 28-year-old safety Budda Baker, who is also on an expiring contract. Arizona also signed 28-year-old defensive linemen Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols to long-term deals that run through the 2026 season.

Reddick, though, could be maximized in Arizona this time around. When Reddick was a Second Team All-Pro in 2022, he did so under Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon as his defensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

Haason Reddick’s contract situation as of his Jets holdout

He’s scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal. By missing the first three weeks of camp, Reddick is facing more than $1 million in mandatory fines. He also forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus for not attending the Jets’ offseason workouts. None of Reddick’s salary for this season is guaranteed.

During an introductory video call at the Jets’ facility on April 1, Reddick was eager to get started with his new team and wasn’t thinking about his contract situation.

“All options are open, but right now, currently, I’m just worried about being here, meeting everybody’s that in the building today,” Reddick said. “Contractual stuff, I’m leaving that up to my agent and Joe to figure out. Whatever happens, I’m going to be happy for and I’m going to give my all, no matter what. That’s just who I am as a person.

“So, no matter how it goes, how many years, I’m going to be here for however long I’m here for and I’m going to give the team, the fans everything that I have.”

Reddick was a first-round pick by Arizona in 2017 and has double-digit sacks in four straight seasons, including 27 during the past two years with the Eagles.

He was expected to boost the Jets’ pass rush after the team allowed Bryce Huff to leave in free agency and traded John Franklin-Myers to Denver. Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald are seeing increased snaps at defensive end opposite Jermaine Johnson in training camp, but New York will be hard pressed to match the sack production Reddick would be expected to provide.

