TEMPE — Playing in the NFL still doesn’t feel all that real for Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

But 10 preseason plays into his NFL career, it’s at least beginning to.

“First snap I was (nervous) — I’m not going to lie — when I realized that was their 1s,” Robinson said Monday. “I said, ‘Oh yeah, I better be ready to bring it.’ I be ready to bring it each and every day but it kind of sinks in.

“And then the first tackle was Alvin Kamara, so that’s like, ‘Wow, OK I’m here.’ And I’m ready and I’m locked and loaded. I was just thinking about all my training before. I was super excited. It still doesn’t feel real, honestly, but just gotta keep stacking days.”

Despite the limited outing, Robinson left his mark as an early pest for most of the Saints offensive line. His drawing of a holding call coming off a double team was a good example of that.

Now, it’s about cleaning up on the mistakes and continuing to take the necessary steps forward in a defensive line room with starting roles that Robinson “1,000” has a chance to earn in head coach Jonathan Gannon’s eyes up for grabs.

Does rookie Darius Robinson have a chance to push for a starting role? “1,000% yes,” Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/kCUDVY62n7 — Cardinals Corner (@AZCardsCorner) August 12, 2024

“The sky’s the limit for the guy. We’re pushing him, he pushes himself,” Gannon said. “When you’re trying to get better every day and have a plan to get better every day, typically your game should be elevated,” Gannon said Monday.

“For what he’s done in training camp and that game, I think he’s right where he needs to be to be a person who affects winning in a positive way for us on defense right now,” the head coach added.

Nailing down the routine

The impact of Robinson’s first NFL game — preseason or not — goes well beyond his on-the-field comfortability.

Just like attending a new school or starting a new job, it always takes a little time to nail down the logistics of it all.

For Robinson, that kickstarted on Saturday.

“Now I kind of know my routine,” Robinson said. “Driving to the game, that was different. You don’t think about all the different variables you have when you’re a professional because of little things like driving to the game. What time am I going to get in the hot tub? That can really affect somebody’s game.

“Right now, I’m just trying to fine-tune that so when we get to the regular season, I know exactly what time I’m doing this, doing that, so I can stay functioning and ready to roll when it’s time to go.”

One game day down, Robinson, who likes to be loose and relaxed before “peaking” just before the first snap, already has two areas of change pinpointed for the next home game at State Farm Stadium.

“Probably get there a little bit later. I got in the hot tub a little too early. I kind of cooled off a little bit,” the rookie said. “So that and maybe study my notes a little bit more before I go out one more time. That’s something I did in college. … But all little things.”

Robinson’s next opportunity at nailing down his home routine won’t come until Week 2 of the regular season.

That just means more time to lock in on his order of operations on the road.

Follow @Tdrake4sports