Kevin Durant and Devin Booker deserve their leisure time after securing the gold medal for the United States in the Paris Olympics.

The NBA regular season isn’t that far away. The schedule is about to drop, and training camps will ramp up in about a month and a half.

So Durant and Booker jetted off to Saint-Tropez in the south of France, according to Deuxmoi World, which posted photographs of the Phoenix Suns teammates enjoying themselves on a yacht. Among the images: Durant doing a very vacationing man thing and hitting a water slide.

The arms up.

The eyes closed before hitting the water.

Finally, the man is able to relax a little bit.

Meanwhile, Booker was chilling in a floating vessel with some pals below.

The internet enjoyed the snapshots of NBA players doing regular people stuff — well except for the whole yacht part.

Kevin Durant’s case to deserve a nice vacation after the Paris Olympics

Durant averaged 13.8 points and shot 54% from the floor in the Olympics, mostly coming off the bench after sitting out the exhibition portion of the schedule due to a calf strain.

He jumped into the starting lineup in the gold medal matchup victory against France, scoring 15 points and adding four assists to add to his legacy as the first American men’s basketball player to win four gold medals.

He’s also the all-time leading scorer for Team USA.

