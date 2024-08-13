Close
Cardinals’ Starling Thomas V seeing offseason sacrifice pay off

Aug 13, 2024, 2:11 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — A lot was made earlier this offseason about Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson’s desire to stick around the Valley to get extra work in with quarterback Kyler Murray.
Knowing his role could be even more impactful in Year 2, Wilson put any off-the-field plans on the back burner and made it a point to take that next step alongside his franchise signal caller.

Defensively, fellow second-year pro and cornerback Starling Thomas V, who made seven starts across 12 games in 2023, took a similar approach. And a lot like Wilson, the fruits of his offseason labor have been on display.

“I just feel like the investments I put into myself, my overall game and the sacrifice I made this offseason” have been important to develop, Thomas said Monday. “I didn’t go home.”

And he worked alongside two of Arizona’s best, safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

“They say when you’re around good people, you become good yourself,” Thomas said. “Being around two Pro Bowl-type players, I’m trying to become one myself. Just hanging out with those guys has elevated me a lot.”

Thomas’ improvements were front and center in training camp.

Working a lot with the first-team defense, the cornerback flashed his comfortability in the system and had a number of big plays.

His camp showing bled into Arizona’s first preseason game.

Getting the preseason Game 1 start and appearing in 24 plays (35% of available defensive snaps), Thomas recorded a pass defensed that could have been a pick-6 had he corralled the football. The CB knows he let one slip away there but overall felt good about the outing.

Thomas’ potential rise could be another positive development for a cornerback room that enters 2024 much more crowded following the offseason additions of veteran Sean Murphy-Bunting and rookies Max Melton, Elijah Jones and Jaden Davis.

The additions have changed the makeup of the room, as Murphy-Bunting and Melton appear in line for starting roles. Thomas and Kei’Trel Clark are still in the mix with two preseason games to play, while Garrett Williams is expected to return to his place as Arizona’s starting nickel and could very well play outside if needed.

The hype has certainly surrounded Murphy-Bunting, Melton and Williams throughout most of the offseason and camp. Thomas, however, isn’t letting the added competition skew his mindset.

“I kind of embrace that role of being an underdog or a guy that’s not being talked about a lot,” Thomas said. “They brought competition into the room and I feel like that has elevated my play. I’m just excited to be here. … I just want to prove I belong and continue to show up on Sundays.”

