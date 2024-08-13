The Phoenix Suns’ four-game NBA Cup schedule for 2024 will include a nationally televised game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nov. 26 showdown on TNT is the only nationally broadcasted game of the NBA Cup schedule for Phoenix, which was released in full by the NBA on Tuesday.

The Suns will also face the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in their group.

From Nov. 12-Dec. 3, each team will play four group play games – one game against each opponent in its group, with two games at home and two on the road.

Eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds. The team with the best standing in group play games in each of the six groups will advance. The team that finishes with the best record and point differential among second-place teams will take the wild card spot.

The knockout rounds will consist of single-elimination games for the eight teams that advance from group play, beginning with the quarterfinals on Dec. 10-11. Teams that win will progress to Las Vegas for neutral-site semifinals on Dec. 14 and the championship on Dec. 17.

Groups for the 2024 NBA Cup were previously announced.

Phoenix Suns 2024 NBA Cup schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Utah – 7 p.m. MST

Friday, Nov. 15 at Oklahoma City – 6 p.m. MST

Tuesday, Nov. 26 vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 8 p.m. MST (TNT)

Tuesday, Dec. 3, vs. San Antonio – 7 p.m. MST

NBA Cup groupings for 2024

Western Conference groups

Group A

Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Clippers

Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers

Group B

Oklahoma City Thunder

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz

San Antonio Spurs

Group C

Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies

Eastern Conference groups

Group A

New York Knicks

Orlando Magic

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets

Charlotte Hornets

Group B

Milwaukee Bucks

Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat

Toronto Pacers

Detroit Pistons

Group C

Boston Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers

Chicago Bulls

Atlanta Hawks

Washington Wizards

