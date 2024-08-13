Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Full Suns NBA Cup schedule: Phoenix gets national TV game vs. Lakers

Aug 13, 2024, 12:28 PM | Updated: 12:29 pm

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles around a screen set by Jusuf Nurkic #20 on LeBron Jam...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles around a screen set by Jusuf Nurkic #20 on LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the NBA In-Season Tournament game at Footprint Center on November 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns’ four-game NBA Cup schedule for 2024 will include a nationally televised game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nov. 26 showdown on TNT is the only nationally broadcasted game of the NBA Cup schedule for Phoenix, which was released in full by the NBA on Tuesday.

The Suns will also face the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in their group.

From Nov. 12-Dec. 3, each team will play four group play games – one game against each opponent in its group, with two games at home and two on the road.

Eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds. The team with the best standing in group play games in each of the six groups will advance. The team that finishes with the best record and point differential among second-place teams will take the wild card spot.

The knockout rounds will consist of single-elimination games for the eight teams that advance from group play, beginning with the quarterfinals on Dec. 10-11. Teams that win will progress to Las Vegas for neutral-site semifinals on Dec. 14 and the championship on Dec. 17.

Groups for the 2024 NBA Cup were previously announced.

Phoenix Suns 2024 NBA Cup schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Utah – 7 p.m. MST
Friday, Nov. 15 at Oklahoma City – 6 p.m. MST
Tuesday, Nov. 26 vs. Los Angeles Lakers – 8 p.m. MST (TNT)
Tuesday, Dec. 3, vs. San Antonio – 7 p.m. MST

NBA Cup groupings for 2024

Western Conference groups

Group A

Minnesota Timberwolves
Los Angeles Clippers
Sacramento Kings
Houston Rockets
Portland Trail Blazers

Group B

Oklahoma City Thunder
Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers
Utah Jazz
San Antonio Spurs

Group C

Denver Nuggets
Dallas Mavericks
New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies

Eastern Conference groups

Group A

New York Knicks
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets

Group B

Milwaukee Bucks
Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat
Toronto Pacers
Detroit Pistons

Group C

Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards

