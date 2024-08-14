Half a day after the Arizona Diamondbacks walked off the Colorado Rockies, Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy were at it again.

Carroll reached third on a McCarthy single against Rockies starter Tanner Gordon with no outs in the bottom of the first. Third up, Joc Pederson put a ball into play that jetted off the first-base bag and deep into right field.

Right fielder Sam Hilliard eventually tracked it down and got the ball back in the infield to first baseman Michael Toglia, but the damage was hardly done with two runners in and Pederson on second.

Because for some reason, Toglia thought he could cut down Pederson standing off the bag at second. The errant throw not only got past second baseman Brendan Rodgers but cruised into left-center field — like all the way to the Chase Field wall.

So with that, Pederson ramped back into base-running mode, turning third with clarity that he’d probably score so much that he was chuckling the whole way.

The tone was effectively set in the D-backs’ favor because Colorado found five different ways to allow a player on base in the first inning.

To follow the little-league homer, Josh Bell reached on catcher’s interference, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled, Eduardo Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and Geraldo Perdomo walked to score a fourth run.

The Diamondbacks left the first inning with that 4-0 lead after chasing Gordon just two outs into his start.

A fresh inning did not curb the Rockies’ mistakes either, with a Hilliard throwing error in the second giving the D-backs another run.

https://x.com/Dbacks/status/1823818537229824092

