The Arizona Cardinals checked in with the New England Patriots about trading for Matthew Judon before the Atlanta Falcons acquired him on Wednesday, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Arizona finished 30th in sacks last season with a total of 33 and didn’t add an impactful name in the offseason, giving general manager Monti Ossenfort enough of a reason to inquire about the price of someone like Judon. But once second-year player and starter B.J. Ojulari tore his ACL in training camp, that emphasized the need even further.

Judon, who turns 32 on Thursday, had 28 total sacks from 2021-22 before playing only four games in the 2023 season due to a season-ending bicep injury. The four-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his contract that earns him only $6.5 million, which had Judon seeking out a reworked contract and extension from New England.

Atlanta traded for Judon on Thursday in exchange for a third-round pick.

Judon isn’t the only pass rusher with unresolved contract issues leading to trade buzz. New York Jets linebacker Haason Reddick reportedly requested a trade from New York shortly after he was traded there by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason. The Jets shortly later released a statement saying they told Reddick they would not be trading him.

