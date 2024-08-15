Close
Suns release 2024-25 schedule; home opener vs. Luka Doncic and Mavericks

Aug 15, 2024, 12:34 PM | Updated: 1:39 pm

Suns guard Devin Booker defending Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns’ 2024-25 schedule opens with two road games, one each against the Los Angeles teams, before a home opener on Oct. 26 against the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix opens on the road at the Clippers’ new Intuit Dome on Wednesday, Oct. 23, before facing the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena two days later.

The Footprint Center opener in head coach Mike Budenholzer’s first year on the job comes Saturday, Oct. 26, with a visit from Luka Doncic and the Mavs on the docket.

Other notable games on the schedule include a late 8:30 p.m. start against the Denver Nuggets on Christmas and a game in Austin, Texas, against the San Antonio Spurs where Texas Longhorn product Kevin Durant will play at his alma mater.

The Suns will play 19 nationally televised games on ABC (2), ESPN (10) and TNT (7). Eleven more games will air on NBA TV.

Games will be broadcast locally over-the-air on Arizona’s Family and stream on Suns Live. Arizona Sports 98.7 will carry the games on radio, and fans can listen to the Arizona Sports app.

Phoenix Suns 2024-25 regular season schedule

OCTOBER

Wed. 23 at LA Clippers 7:00 – ESPN
Fri. 25 at L.A. Lakers 7:00 – ESPN
Sat. 26 DALLAS 7:00
Mon. 28 L.A. LAKERS 7:00 – NBATV
Thu. 31 at LA Clippers 7:30 – NBATV

NOVEMBER

Sat. 2 PORTLAND 7:00
Mon. 4 PHILADELPHIA 8:15 – NBATV
Wed. 6 MIAMI 7:00
Fri. 8 at Dallas 5:30 – ESPN
Sun. 10 SACRAMENTO 6:00
Tue. 12 at Utah* 7:00
Wed. 13 at Sacramento 8:00
Fri. 15 at Oklahoma City* 6:00
Sun. 17 at Minnesota 1:30
Mon. 18 ORLANDO 7:00
Wed. 20 NEW YORK 8:00 – ESPN
Tue. 26 L.A. LAKERS* 8:00 – TNT
Wed. 27 BROOKLYN 7:00
Sat. 30 GOLDEN STATE 7:00 – NBATV

DECEMBER

Tue. 3 SAN ANTONIO* 7:00
Thu. 5 at New Orleans 6:00
Sat. 7 at Miami 6:00
Sun. 8 at Orlando 4:30
Dec. 10-17 Emirates NBA Cup
Thu. 19 INDIANA 7:00
Sat. 21 DETROIT 7:00
Mon. 23 at Denver 8:00
Wed. 25 DENVER 8:30 – ESPN
Fri. 27 DALLAS 7:00
Sat. 28 at Golden State 6:30 – NBATV
Tue. 31 MEMPHIS 7:00

JANUARY

Sat. 4 at Indiana 5:00
Mon. 6 at Philadelphia 5:00 – NBATV

Tue. 7 at Charlotte 5:00
Thu. 9 ATLANTA 7:00
Sat. 11 UTAH 3:00
Sun. 12 CHARLOTTE 7:00
Tue. 14 at Atlanta 5:30
Thu. 16 at Washington 5:30 – TNT
Sat. 18 at Detroit 3:00
Mon. 20 at Cleveland 1:30
Wed. 22 at Brooklyn 5:30
Sat. 25 WASHINGTON 7:00
Mon. 27 LA CLIPPERS 7:30 – NBA TV
Wed. 29 MINNESOTA 7:00
Fri. 31 at Golden State 8:00 – ESPN

FEBRUARY

Sat. 1 at Portland 8:00
Mon. 3 at Portland 8:00
Wed. 5 at Oklahoma City 6:00
Fri. 7 UTAH 8:00 – ESPN
Sat. 8 DENVER 7:00
Tue. 11 MEMPHIS 8:00 – TNT
Wed. 12 at Houston 6:30
14-16 NBA All-Star 2025 – San Francisco Bay Area
Thu. 20 at San Antonio (Austin) 7:30 – TNT
Sat. 22 at Chicago 3:00
Sun. 23 at Toronto 4:00
Tue. 25 at Memphis 6:00
Thu. 27 NEW ORLEANS 8:00 – TNT
Fri. 28 NEW ORLEANS 7:00

MARCH

Sun. 2 MINNESOTA 7:30 – ESPN
Tue. 4 LA CLIPPERS 8:00 – TNT
Fri. 7 at Denver 8:00 – ESPN
Sun. 9 at Dallas 12:30 – ABC
Mon. 10 at Memphis 5:00
Wed. 12 at Houston 5:00
Fri. 14 SACRAMENTO 7:00
Sun. 16 at L.A. Lakers 12:30 – ABC
Mon. 17 TORONTO 7:00
Wed. 19 CHICAGO 7:00
Fri. 21 CLEVELAND 7:00
Mon. 24 MILWAUKEE 7:00 – NBATV
Wed. 26 BOSTON 7:00 – ESPN
Fri. 28 at Minnesota 5:00 – NBATV
Sun. 30 HOUSTON 6:00 – NBATV

APRIL

Tue. 1 at Milwaukee 5:00
Fri. 4 at Boston 4:30 – NBATV
Sun. 6 at New York 4:00
Tue. 8 GOLDEN STATE 7:00 – TNT
Wed. 9 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:00
Fri. 11 SAN ANTONIO 7:00
Sun. 13 at Sacramento 12:30

*Denotes NBA Cup group play

