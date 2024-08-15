The Phoenix Suns’ 2024-25 schedule opens with two road games, one each against the Los Angeles teams, before a home opener on Oct. 26 against the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks.

Phoenix opens on the road at the Clippers’ new Intuit Dome on Wednesday, Oct. 23, before facing the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena two days later.

The Footprint Center opener in head coach Mike Budenholzer’s first year on the job comes Saturday, Oct. 26, with a visit from Luka Doncic and the Mavs on the docket.

Other notable games on the schedule include a late 8:30 p.m. start against the Denver Nuggets on Christmas and a game in Austin, Texas, against the San Antonio Spurs where Texas Longhorn product Kevin Durant will play at his alma mater.

The Suns will play 19 nationally televised games on ABC (2), ESPN (10) and TNT (7). Eleven more games will air on NBA TV.

Games will be broadcast locally over-the-air on Arizona’s Family and stream on Suns Live. Arizona Sports 98.7 will carry the games on radio, and fans can listen to the Arizona Sports app.

Phoenix Suns 2024-25 regular season schedule

OCTOBER

Wed. 23 at LA Clippers 7:00 – ESPN

Fri. 25 at L.A. Lakers 7:00 – ESPN

Sat. 26 DALLAS 7:00

Mon. 28 L.A. LAKERS 7:00 – NBATV

Thu. 31 at LA Clippers 7:30 – NBATV

NOVEMBER

Sat. 2 PORTLAND 7:00

Mon. 4 PHILADELPHIA 8:15 – NBATV

Wed. 6 MIAMI 7:00

Fri. 8 at Dallas 5:30 – ESPN

Sun. 10 SACRAMENTO 6:00

Tue. 12 at Utah* 7:00

Wed. 13 at Sacramento 8:00

Fri. 15 at Oklahoma City* 6:00

Sun. 17 at Minnesota 1:30

Mon. 18 ORLANDO 7:00

Wed. 20 NEW YORK 8:00 – ESPN

Tue. 26 L.A. LAKERS* 8:00 – TNT

Wed. 27 BROOKLYN 7:00

Sat. 30 GOLDEN STATE 7:00 – NBATV

DECEMBER

Tue. 3 SAN ANTONIO* 7:00

Thu. 5 at New Orleans 6:00

Sat. 7 at Miami 6:00

Sun. 8 at Orlando 4:30

Dec. 10-17 Emirates NBA Cup

Thu. 19 INDIANA 7:00

Sat. 21 DETROIT 7:00

Mon. 23 at Denver 8:00

Wed. 25 DENVER 8:30 – ESPN

Fri. 27 DALLAS 7:00

Sat. 28 at Golden State 6:30 – NBATV

Tue. 31 MEMPHIS 7:00

JANUARY

Sat. 4 at Indiana 5:00

Mon. 6 at Philadelphia 5:00 – NBATV

Tue. 7 at Charlotte 5:00

Thu. 9 ATLANTA 7:00

Sat. 11 UTAH 3:00

Sun. 12 CHARLOTTE 7:00

Tue. 14 at Atlanta 5:30

Thu. 16 at Washington 5:30 – TNT

Sat. 18 at Detroit 3:00

Mon. 20 at Cleveland 1:30

Wed. 22 at Brooklyn 5:30

Sat. 25 WASHINGTON 7:00

Mon. 27 LA CLIPPERS 7:30 – NBA TV

Wed. 29 MINNESOTA 7:00

Fri. 31 at Golden State 8:00 – ESPN

FEBRUARY

Sat. 1 at Portland 8:00

Mon. 3 at Portland 8:00

Wed. 5 at Oklahoma City 6:00

Fri. 7 UTAH 8:00 – ESPN

Sat. 8 DENVER 7:00

Tue. 11 MEMPHIS 8:00 – TNT

Wed. 12 at Houston 6:30

14-16 NBA All-Star 2025 – San Francisco Bay Area

Thu. 20 at San Antonio (Austin) 7:30 – TNT

Sat. 22 at Chicago 3:00

Sun. 23 at Toronto 4:00

Tue. 25 at Memphis 6:00

Thu. 27 NEW ORLEANS 8:00 – TNT

Fri. 28 NEW ORLEANS 7:00

MARCH

Sun. 2 MINNESOTA 7:30 – ESPN

Tue. 4 LA CLIPPERS 8:00 – TNT

Fri. 7 at Denver 8:00 – ESPN

Sun. 9 at Dallas 12:30 – ABC

Mon. 10 at Memphis 5:00

Wed. 12 at Houston 5:00

Fri. 14 SACRAMENTO 7:00

Sun. 16 at L.A. Lakers 12:30 – ABC

Mon. 17 TORONTO 7:00

Wed. 19 CHICAGO 7:00

Fri. 21 CLEVELAND 7:00

Mon. 24 MILWAUKEE 7:00 – NBATV

Wed. 26 BOSTON 7:00 – ESPN

Fri. 28 at Minnesota 5:00 – NBATV

Sun. 30 HOUSTON 6:00 – NBATV

APRIL

Tue. 1 at Milwaukee 5:00

Fri. 4 at Boston 4:30 – NBATV

Sun. 6 at New York 4:00

Tue. 8 GOLDEN STATE 7:00 – TNT

Wed. 9 OKLAHOMA CITY 7:00

Fri. 11 SAN ANTONIO 7:00

Sun. 13 at Sacramento 12:30

*Denotes NBA Cup group play

