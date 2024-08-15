Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Golf experience coming to downtown Phoenix’s Chase Field for 3 days later this year

Aug 15, 2024, 3:36 PM

Upper Deck Golf is trading in the baseball diamond for greens when it comes to Phoenix December 6-8...

Upper Deck Golf is trading in the baseball diamond for greens when it comes to Phoenix December 6-8. (Upper Deck Golf Photo)

(Upper Deck Golf Photo)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


PHOENIX – Hole-in-ones and not home runs are coming to Chase Field for three days in December.

Upper Deck Golf is taking over Chase Field from Dec. 6-8.

Tee boxes will be set up in the upper deck while the greens will be on the field.

Along with a round of golf there will be music, drinks, food and multiple golf challenges in the clubhouse bar and festival area.

Registration for the general public will open in the fall but people can register for early access on their website.

Tee times will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in two player increments. Golfers who choose VIP tee times will be given additional perks such as extra golf balls, free entry into driving, chipping and putting challenges along with complimentary food and drinks.

What is Upper Deck Golf?

Upper Deck Golf is a golfing experience event that brings its golf format to baseball and football stadiums across the country.

Players take part in a nine-hole round of golf, teeing off from the upper deck and aiming for the greens on the field. Inside the greens are designated circle outlines that signify a birdie if the ball lands inside, a par is for any ball that lands on the green but not in the circle and a bogey is given for a ball that lands off the green.

Walking is expected as players will travel to different parts of the stadium’s upper decks to find their tee location.

Golf experience coming to downtown Phoenix’s Chase Field for 3 days later this year