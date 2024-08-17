The Diamondbacks’ streak of nine straight series wins will not get to double digits, as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated Arizona 6-1 on Saturday for a second straight victory at Tropicana Field.

The D-backs had not dropped two straight games since July 21-22 against the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals, both the sole losses of series they won. Arizona’s last three-game losing streak was from June 26-28.

“I know everybody wants to talk about us losing a series … I’m not concerned about it,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “I’m concerned about us playing our best baseball game today. We didn’t do that.”

Their uncharacteristically sloppy start put them behind the 8-ball early with ace Zac Gallen on the mound.

Tampa Bay got on the board in the first inning after a Brandon Lowe 10-pitch walk followed by an RBI triple from Josh Lowe. Jake McCarthy in center field misplayed the ball off the wall, allowing the run to score without much contest.

Josh Lowe stole home on a first-and-third play following another walk, as D-backs catcher Jose Herrera threw down to second despite Lowe’s sizable lead off third.

A Rays double steal in the second inning led to a two-run single by Yandy Diaz to break it open to 4-0. The Rays beat the D-backs at their own game in many ways. Tampa Bay also got the benefit of a couple oddities, including a baseball getting stuck in the roof and another potential double play bouncing off the umpire for a dead ball, although neither led to runs.

“We’re going to be fine,” Lovullo said. “We’ve lost games because of identifiable things, and we’ll tighten that up and start playing better baseball.”

Tampa Bay starter Jeffrey Springs outdueled Gallen (5 IP, 4 ER) with five innings and one earned run with seven strikeouts. He ended his day stranding the bases loaded in the fifth inning, as McCarthy lined out to center field with two outs.

Gallen returned to action after leaving his previous start early due to cramping, and he threw 47 pitches over the first two innings. He got through the next three innings scoreless, but his ERA since the start of July grew to 5.24 in 46.1 innings.

“I just feel like I’ve been grinding,” Gallen said.

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run shot to take a 6-1 lead in the sixth off Dylan Floro, as Lowe has had an eventful series with Friday’s walk-off hit.

Arizona manufactured another bases loaded opportunity in the eighth inning, but Corbin Carroll bounced out after hitting the game-tying home run in the ninth inning on Friday. The D-backs finished with five hits, their fewest in a game since July 28.

The Rays have won four straight series against the D-backs going back to 2016, including a three-game set at Chase Field last year.

Ketel Marte returns

Marte rejoined the lineup after exiting Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies with an ankle sprain. He led off and finished 1-for-3 with a walk to load the bases and a single to center.

Diamondbacks’ next game

Arizona will send Merrill Kelly to the mound for his second start since coming off the 60-day injured list on Sunday. Tampa Bay’s probable starter is right-hander Taj Bradley.

First pitch is at 10:40 a.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

