The Arizona Cardinals forced two turnovers in the first half of Saturday’s preseason game in Indianapolis, as first- and second-year defenders snatched the ball away from the Colts to set up scoring chances.

Cornerback Kei’Trel Clark knocked the ball away from Colts pass catcher Anthony Gould, and defensive lineman Dante Still — a fellow 2023 draftee — jumped on it for the recovery at the opposing 45-yard line. The takeaway set up a Cardinals field goal from Matt Prater to get on the board in the second quarter.

With just under two minutes remaining in the half, rookie safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, AKA Rabbit, jumped in front of a pass by Colts quarterback Jason Bean along the sideline, keeping his feet inbounds for the interception.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson makes an incredible play for the sideline INT! 📱: Stream #AZvsIND on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ogt44puzHz — NFL (@NFL) August 18, 2024

The Cardinals’ offense started on the Indianapolis 41-yard line and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 12-yard run by quarterback Clayton Tune ahead of halftime.

Sacks from rookie edge rusher Xavier Thomas and third-year defensive lineman Cameron Thomas helped the Cardinals hold the Colts to seven points at halftime.

Catch the rest of the game on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

