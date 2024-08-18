Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Young Cardinals defenders create turnovers in preseason game at Colts

Aug 17, 2024, 6:12 PM | Updated: 6:17 pm

Dante Stills...

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills, center, celebrates his fumble recovery against the Indianapolis Colts with Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) and Cardinals safety Darren Hall, right, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals forced two turnovers in the first half of Saturday’s preseason game in Indianapolis, as first- and second-year defenders snatched the ball away from the Colts to set up scoring chances.

Cornerback Kei’Trel Clark knocked the ball away from Colts pass catcher Anthony Gould, and defensive lineman Dante Still — a fellow 2023 draftee — jumped on it for the recovery at the opposing 45-yard line. The takeaway set up a Cardinals field goal from Matt Prater to get on the board in the second quarter.

With just under two minutes remaining in the half, rookie safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, AKA Rabbit, jumped in front of a pass by Colts quarterback Jason Bean along the sideline, keeping his feet inbounds for the interception.

RELATED STORIES

The Cardinals’ offense started on the Indianapolis 41-yard line and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 12-yard run by quarterback Clayton Tune ahead of halftime.

Sacks from rookie edge rusher Xavier Thomas and third-year defensive lineman Cameron Thomas helped the Cardinals hold the Colts to seven points at halftime.

Catch the rest of the game on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.  

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals’ Clayton Tune starts preseason game vs. Colts, scrambles for touchdown

The Cardinals gave backup quarterback Clayton Tune the start their preseason game at the Colts, and he scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown.

2 hours ago

Kyler Murray attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practices with the Colts...

Tyler Drake

What did we learn from the Arizona Cardinals’ joint practices in Indiana?

A look at some of the biggest takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals' joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch high fives Colts CB Kenny Moore II...

Kevin Zimmerman

ESPN’s Mike Clay gives Cardinals’ roster poor ranks, just as he did in 2023

ESPN's Mike Clay has the Arizona Cardinals' roster as the 31st-best in the NFL despite the offseason of optimism.

1 day ago

Starling Thomas V stretches in the rain...

Tyler Drake

Drenched: Rain takes center stage as Cardinals wrap joint practices with Colts

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts were met with some heavy rain throughout Day 2 of joint practices on Thursday.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Which Arizona Cardinals players stood out in the first joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts?

Ron Wolfley breaks down which Arizona Cardinals stood out to him at the team's first joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Jonathan Gannon looks on...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon ‘learned a lot of ball’ in his time with Colts, Shane Steichen

Jonathan Gannon gained a lot of knowledge from his time with the Colts and Shane Steichen before becoming head coach of the Cardinals.

2 days ago

Young Cardinals defenders create turnovers in preseason game at Colts