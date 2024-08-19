Close
Taurasi scores 23, Cunningham records first career double-double as Mercury beat Sky

Aug 18, 2024, 9:07 PM

Diana Taurasi scored 23 points on Sunday, including 12 during the Mercury's highest-scoring first q...

Diana Taurasi scored 23 points on Sunday, including 12 during the Mercury's highest-scoring first quarter of the season. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 12 of her 23 points in Phoenix’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season, Sophie Cunningham added 13 points and a career-best 10 rebounds — her first double-double in the WNBA — and the Mercury led for nearly 38 minutes Sunday night in their 86-68 win over the Chicago Sky.

Brittney Griner added 18 points. Monique Billings, who signed a seven-day contract with Phoenix (15-13) earlier in the day, made 5-of-7 from the field and finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes.

Taurasi, on the fastbreak, hit a pull-up 3-pointer from behind the hash mark to make it 7-4 and the Mercury led the rest of the way. The six-time Olympic gold medalist hit three free throws to spark an 11-3 run that pushed the margin to 22-11 when Griner made a short jumper 6 minutes into the game. Taurasi hit a jumper to close the first quarter and make it 32-19.

Angel Reese scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds for Chicago (11-16). The No. 7 draft pick has grabbed double-digit rebounds in 20 consecutive games. After just 27 games, she is the fastest in league history to record 20 double-doubles, including each of the last four games. She also had 12 points and 11 rebounds in the WNBA All-Star Game.

Chennedy Carter added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Sky. Kamilla Cardoso and Isabelle Harrison scored 12 points apiece.

Chicago shot 35.9% (28 of 78) from the field, went 0-for-14 from 3-point range and made just 12-of-21 from the free-throw line.

Phoenix won the first two games of the season series with the Sky — one game remains next month. Kahleah Copper scored 29 points as the Mercury beat Chicago 85-65 on Thursday, when the regular season resumed after a monthlong pause for the Paris Olympics.

