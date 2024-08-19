Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy has retired from the NFL and announced Monday that he’s joined NBC Sports as an analyst covering Big Ten college football.

He appeared in 12 games for a Cardinals squad led by quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2021-22.

Arizona went 3-3 in McCoy’s starts. He passed for 1,520 yards, completed 71% of his passes and threw four touchdowns to four interceptions.

McCoy entered the 2023 season under current coach Jonathan Gannon vying for a starting role with Murray still recovering from a torn ACL. Arizona released McCoy in late August of that season, a week after acquiring quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a trade.

After his 14 seasons of NFL action, McCoy has made appearances on Underdog podcasts and as a game analyst for NBC’s USFL games.

“As I kind of move on from the game, I gave it all I had,” he said in a video announcing his retirement released by Underdog on Monday.

McCoy’s first NBC broadcast in his new role will be Sept. 7 as the Colorado Buffaloes visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers in NBC’s 4:30 p.m. MST primetime slot.

A third-round pick (85th overall) in 2010, McCoy played for Cleveland (2010-12), San Francisco (2013), Washington (2014-19), the New York Giants (2020) and Arizona (2021-23).

McCoy entered the NFL after leading the Texas Longhorns to a 45-8 record in four seasons from 2006-09. The Longhorns went 13-0 through the 2009 regular season and Big 12 title game, but the then-senior was injured as the team fell in the national championship game to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The quarterback was a Heisman finalist twice in his four college seasons played.

McCoy holds Texas records for passing in a single season (3,859), most victories by a starting quarterback (45), most starts (53), career completions (1,157), career touchdown passes (112) and career passing yards (13,253).

