Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

ESPN panel’s hot and cold predictions paint unclear picture of Suns

Aug 20, 2024, 9:42 AM

Kevin Durant at Fanatics Fest...

Kevin Durant speaks onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

If we’re to call the Phoenix Suns a superteam, it is about the roster construction more than the expectations.

The expectations aren’t exactly super high.

Still, Phoenix would not surprise anyone if it finished 2024-25 as a top-10 team or even a top-five team because of its three stars. It would not surprise us, either, if there is stumbling and bumbling like last time around. The low floor and high ceiling again cropped up when ESPN put together an NBA panel that was polled about the 2024-25 season’s yearly awards and more.

A lot of the discussion around the Suns starts with Kevin Durant. He got a single point and ranked 10th in the voting as most likely to win MVP.

RELATED STORIES

But Durant was also among the mentioned players as the most likely star to request a trade, behind New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram, Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Atlanta’s Trae Young. Durant was tied with Miami’s Jimmy Butler with two points in the voting.

It’s hard to shed that reputation.

Another crazy juxtaposition: The Suns received the fourth-most votes among teams to make a leap from last season, behind the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors. Memphis (Ja Morant is back) and San Antonio (Victor Wembanyama’s improvement) make sense, while there remains faith in Golden State figuring things out in the post-Klay Thompson era.

If you believe in first-year Suns coach Mike Budenholzer, then it makes sense to believe in Phoenix. He received at least a vote as a coach of the year candidate.

But the Suns also were tied for the eighth-most points when the ESPN panel was asked which teams are expected to see the most turmoil.

Leading the list of teams expected to hit choppy waters are the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. Then comes the Hawks, Bulls, Nuggets, Bucks, Heat and Warriors. Again, all of them are teams with star players and, thus, high expectations.

Here’s the list of the ESPN panelists’ categories that mentioned the Suns:

Who will win NBA MVP?

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
4. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
6. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
7. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
8. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
9. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
10. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Who will win NBA Coach of the Year?

1. Tom Thibodeau, New York Knicks
2. Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics
4. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs
5. Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Nick Nurse, Philadelphia 76ers
7. Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies
8. Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat
9. Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets
10. Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic

Others receiving votes: Ty Lue, LA Clippers, Doc Rivers, Milwaukee Bucks, Mike Budenholzer, Phoenix Suns, Mike Brown, Sacramento Kings, Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves, Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors, Jason Kidd, Dallas Mavericks

Which teams will make a major leap?

1. Memphis Grizzlies
2. San Antonio Spurs
3. Golden State Warriors
4. Phoenix Suns
T5. Milwaukee Bucks
T5. Philadelphia 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama's wingspan...

Kellan Olson

Western Conference power rankings, Part 1: Wemby’s ascent and the imperfect Pelicans

Part 1 of our Western Conference power rankings where Kellan Olson reviews the backend of the NBA's deeper conference.

1 day ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates with Bradley Beal #3 and Kevin Durant #35 after scor...

Kellan Olson

Most intriguing matchups on Phoenix Suns’ 2024-25 schedule

The Phoenix Suns' schedule is here, so it's time to talk about actual basketball and theoretical happenings on the hardwood!

5 days ago

Suns guard Devin Booker defending Mavericks guard Luka Doncic...

Arizona Sports

Suns release 2024-25 schedule; home opener vs. Luka Doncic and Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns' 2024-25 schedule opens with two road games, one each against the Los Angeles teams, before hosting the Mavericks at home.

5 days ago

Bradley Beal...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns’ preseason schedule includes 2 Lakers matchups

The Phoenix Suns announced their preseason schedule for the 2024-25 season on Wednesday.

6 days ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles around a screen set by Jusuf Nurkic #20 on LeBron Jam...

Arizona Sports

Full Suns NBA Cup schedule: Phoenix gets national TV game vs. Lakers

The Phoenix Suns' NBA Cup schedule for 2024 will include a nationally televised game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

7 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Will Devin Booker and Kevin Durant bring the same Olympic energy for the Phoenix Suns this season?

After both Phoenix Suns stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant played vital roles for Team USA in the Paris Olympics, Luke Lapinski and Kellan Olson wonder if they'll be able to bring the same energy to Arizona in the coming NBA season.

7 days ago

ESPN panel’s hot and cold predictions paint unclear picture of Suns