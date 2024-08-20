Close
Who is Him? Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy are in a Diamondbacks Him-off

Aug 20, 2024, 10:35 AM

Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Joc Pederson #3 of the Arizona Diamondbacks is congratulated by teammate Jake McCarthy #31 after scoring a run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on April 22, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Success by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024 is about how strong they are as a team. This year’s version of the Snakes has survived several long-term injuries to its starting pitchers and down periods from expected leaders at the plate.

The D-backs have survived a lot going against them. Ketel Marte has been the MVP on paper, but others have stepped up in big moments.

But let’s get to the matter: Who is Him on this year’s team?

Slugger Joc Pederson earlier this month announced out loud that he is Him.

Well, there appears to be controversy afoot, because in a win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, video from D-backs reporter Jody Jackson caught outfielder Jake McCarthy appointing himself as Himself.

Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta, a radio show devoted to the toughest aspects of journalism, attempted to ask the tough question to an unbiased third party. That on Tuesday morning happened to be guest Blaze Alexander, who recently got recalled to the D-backs from a stint in Triple-A Reno.

He attempted to answer to both sides of the argument about who’s Him. 

“Hey, I’m going to keep it simple. They’re both Him, man,” Alexander said. “They’re both raking. They’re both Him. I’ll let them decide that. They’re just fun to watch, man.

“I remember even yesterday, I mean, Joc hit that homer at his forehead. Looked at the dugout — I don’t know if they gave a little side view — but I yelled, ‘You’re him.’ In my opinion, they’re both Him, man.”

Even as McCarthy and Pederson each hit a bomb in the 9-6 victory against the Rays, rookie catcher Adrian Del Castillo hit a grand slam and finished with six RBIs on Monday. Is he Him, too?

