Success by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024 is about how strong they are as a team. This year’s version of the Snakes has survived several long-term injuries to its starting pitchers and down periods from expected leaders at the plate.

The D-backs have survived a lot going against them. Ketel Marte has been the MVP on paper, but others have stepped up in big moments.

But let’s get to the matter: Who is Him on this year’s team?

Slugger Joc Pederson earlier this month announced out loud that he is Him.

Well, there appears to be controversy afoot, because in a win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, video from D-backs reporter Jody Jackson caught outfielder Jake McCarthy appointing himself as Himself.

Jake: “I’m HIM”

memo to Joc 😂 pic.twitter.com/fqxj92KOvU — Jody Jackson (@Jody_Jackson) August 20, 2024

Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta, a radio show devoted to the toughest aspects of journalism, attempted to ask the tough question to an unbiased third party. That on Tuesday morning happened to be guest Blaze Alexander, who recently got recalled to the D-backs from a stint in Triple-A Reno.

He attempted to answer to both sides of the argument about who’s Him.

Who is HIM on the @Dbacks? Joc Pederson? Jake McCarthy? Diamondbacks INF Blaze Alexander is asked the tough questions on @Bickley_Marotta. pic.twitter.com/MOknteCM6J — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) August 20, 2024

“Hey, I’m going to keep it simple. They’re both Him, man,” Alexander said. “They’re both raking. They’re both Him. I’ll let them decide that. They’re just fun to watch, man.

“I remember even yesterday, I mean, Joc hit that homer at his forehead. Looked at the dugout — I don’t know if they gave a little side view — but I yelled, ‘You’re him.’ In my opinion, they’re both Him, man.”

Even as McCarthy and Pederson each hit a bomb in the 9-6 victory against the Rays, rookie catcher Adrian Del Castillo hit a grand slam and finished with six RBIs on Monday. Is he Him, too?

Follow @AZSports