The preseason slate is officially over for the Arizona Cardinals following a 38-12 to the Denver Broncos. Next up, initial 53-man roster cuts.

With the cutdown deadline set for Tuesday at 1 p.m. MST, there are more than a few decisions looming for head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Using intel gathered from training camp, joint practice and three preseason games, here’s one writer’s best guess at what Arizona’s initial 53-man roster might look like come Tuesday.

After diving into the offense, the two-part roster series wraps up with the defense and special teams.

Cardinals 53-man roster prediction: Defense and special teams

Defensive line (7)

– Darius Robinson*

– Bilal Nichols

– Justin Jones

– Roy Lopez

– Khyiris Tonga

– L.J. Collier

– Dante Stills

The DL room has a heavy asterisk attached thanks to the calf injury rookie Darius Robinson suffered this week. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the injury could sideline the rookie for multiple weeks, making him a candidate to start the season on injured reserve. If Robinson is indeed on the IR, he wouldn’t count against the initial 53-man roster. The earliest he could return would be after Week 5.

If that is the case, that leaves another roster spot in the DL room (or elsewhere) for the Cardinals brass to utilize.

Nichols, Jones and Lopez figure to lead the starting unit, especially if Robinson has to miss time. Collier has looked solid in his return from a torn biceps injury, while Stills has upped his strength and speed in Year 2.

Tonga on the other hand has flown under the radar for most of camp. He fills in nicely as a rotation piece for Lopez.

“He’s doing a really good job. What he does in the run game, the skillset that he brings in the pass game, too,” Gannon said Friday. “He can push the pocket pretty good. He’s played well. He plays with a high motor, he’s violent. He’s been a really good addition for us.”

Inside linebackers (4)

– Kyzir White

– Mack Wilson Sr.

– Owen Pappoe

– Krys Barnes

White and Wilson enter the regular season as no-doubt starters. Pappoe has made a case to earn more playing time with a strong training camp, too. Barnes adds another veteran who’s been in the system.

Outside linebackers (5)

– Zaven Collins

– Dennis Gardeck

– Xavier Thomas

– Victor Dimukeje

– Jesse Luketa

Cameron Thomas has done enough this preseason to warrant a roster spot, especially after racking up three sacks combined the past two preseason games. But it’s Dimukeje and Luketa with a slight edge over Thomas.

As for who starts, that’s firmly Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck. Rookie Xavier Thomas could find himself in the mix at some point in the season, too.

Cornerbacks (6)

– Sean Murphy-Bunting

– Garrett Williams

– Max Melton

– Starling Thomas V

– Elijah Jones

– Kei’Trel Clark

There should be four locks within the cornerbacks room in Murphy-Bunting, Williams, Melton and Thomas. Beyond those names, it’s a little more muddled.

Three names for the final two spots in the room include Bobby Price, Jones and Clark. Given his special teams abilities, Price remains in the mix, though he could end up on Arizona’s practice squad.

That leaves Jones and Clark as the likely two rounding out the room.

The Cardinals used a third-round pick this past NFL Draft on Jones. He flashed last week against the Indianapolis Colts, though did go down against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Depending on the extent of his ankle injury, Jones’ place on the initial 53-man roster appears safe.

Clark has been through a roller coaster of an NFL career, going from an every game starter to backup midway through his rookie season.

He had a decent camp and preseason this year, highlighted by a forced fumble last week against the Colts.

Safety (4)

– Budda Baker

– Jalen Thompson

– Dadrion “Rabbit” Taylor-Demerson

– Andre Chachere

There’s a chance the Cardinals rock with three safeties but given Chachere is one of Gannon’s guys from Philadelphia, he gets the final spot on the roster.

As for the rookie Rabbit, he’s done more than enough to warrant a roster spot. His interception against the Colts solidified that thinking.

Special teams (3)

– Aaron Brewer

– Blake Gillikin

– Matt Prater

Last year, Brewer — or any other long snapper — was not a part of Arizona’s initial 53-man roster thanks to some transactional gymnastics.

That could happen again this time around, but for now, Brewer gets a spot.

