Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas heads back to injured list with oblique issue

Aug 20, 2024, 6:49 PM | Updated: 6:53 pm

Alek Thomas...

Alek Thomas #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks walks back to the dugout after striking out in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Four of the World Series at Chase Field on October 31, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas suffered an oblique strain, a club official told Arizona Sports, and he landed on the minor-league seven-day injured list on Tuesday.

Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Reno last week and is expected to miss approximately a month. He last played on Sunday for the Aces as the designated hitter.

SI’s Jack Sommers first reported the injury.

Thomas missed much of the first half of this season with hamstring issues.

He first landed on the IL with a left hamstring strain on April 1, suffered a setback during a rehab assignment a month later and did not return to the lineup until July 2.

RELATED STORIES

Thomas did not find his offensive rhythm despite a handful of clutch moments, specifically a grand slam at the San Diego Padres.

The 24-year-old slashed .188/.253/.338 after the injuries. Arizona needed infield depth with Ketel Marte suffering an ankle injury and used the opportunity to get Thomas everyday at-bats in Triple-A. Jake McCarthy had outplayed Thomas to earn the bulk of playing time.

“We love Alek. He’s part of this team. He’s a huge part of why we got to the World Series last year and he’s going to continue to impact this team this year, hopefully,” manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo after the decision to option Thomas last week.

“Some of the at-bats have been inconsistent, and Jake needs to be in the lineup every day. That’s a tough one, because I think you don’t just want Alek to sit on the bench and and not play.”

Four weeks would knock Thomas out until the middle of September. The Diamondbacks are already without Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno on the injured list. That’s four of their starting nine players from Opening Day on the IL.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll continues turning power numbers around with home run vs. Marlins

Corbin Carroll homered again on Tuesday, hitting his fifth home run in 10 games to help the D-backs defeat the Marlins.

4 hours ago

Angels infielder Luis Guillorme...

Arizona Sports

Infielder Luis Guillorme signed by Diamondbacks, Blaze Alexander optioned

Infielder Luis Guillorme has agreed to sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

10 hours ago

Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy of the Arizona Diamondbacks...

Haboob Blog

Who is Him? Joc Pederson and Jake McCarthy are in a Diamondbacks Him-off

Joc Pederson says he's Him. Arizona Diamondbacks teammate Jake McCarthy caused controversy by suggesting otherwise.

11 hours ago

Ketel Marte...

Arizona Sports

ESPN: Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, Christian Walker among MLB’s underrated players

D-backs fans have called Ketel Marte and Christian Walker underrated for years, and ESPN's Bradford Doolittle dove into the proof.

16 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks players celebrate after the Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ standings: Where does Arizona rank in the NL West and Wild Card races?

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are chasing the Dodgers atop the NL West and competing in the NL Wild Card.

1 day ago

Adrian Del Castillo...

Alex Weiner

Miami native Adrian Del Castillo hits grand slam in front of family, Diamondbacks defeat Marlins

D-backs catcher Adrian Del Castillo treated a sizable fan section in his hometown of Miami with a show, hitting a grand slam at the Marlins.

1 day ago

Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas heads back to injured list with oblique issue