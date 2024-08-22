TEMPE — Hjalte Froholdt is sticking around the Arizona Cardinals a little longer, agreeing on a two-year contract extension that runs through 2026.

But why now? Why Froholdt?

A look at one of the more underrated pieces of the puzzle for the Cardinals offense:

Continuity for K1

There has been a revolving door of starting centers since quarterback Kyler Murray came to town as the No. 1 overall pick in 2019.

In each of the four years leading up to the new regime, the center with the majority of the starts was different:

– 2019: A.Q. Shipley (16)

– 2020: Mason Cole (14)

– 2021: Rodney Hudson (12)

– 2022: Billy Price (11)

The Cardinals are trying to buck that trend with the Froholdt extension. The lineman started all 17 games in his first season with Arizona. He turned in a very underrated showing, allowing just three sacks and four QB hits operating with multiple starting signal callers.

“He just needed to play,” Gannon said Wednesday. “He was all in. Maximizes himself, team guy, very intelligent, very strong and had the skillset to play a couple different positions. We just decided to put him at center and he took it and ran with it.”

But it was the eight games he spent with Murray upon his return that began to solidify Froholdt that much more as a long-term piece along the offensive line.

His sturdiness was put to the test this training camp thanks to a knee injury. But luckily for all parties involved, the issue was minimal, allowing Froholdt to further continue his relationship with Murray. Crisis averted.

“If you ask him, he’s got strong tendons, he’ll tell you,” Gannon said Aug. 3.

The only other time Murray started consecutive seasons with the same center was Hudson (2021-22). But unlike the player nearing the end of his career, Froholdt brings with him youth and availability.

“He’s exactly what you want in a Cardinal,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday. “I’m glad to see Monti and his people and himself got that done. Excited for him. He deserves every penny.”

“He’s played well for us, he’ll continue to play well and honestly, he has hit his ceiling yet,” the head coach added. “I’m looking forward to what he does this year and moving on forward.”

The timing

You know what helps a player focus ahead of the regular season?

Not having to deal with the financial side of the NFL.

For Froholdt, that became a reality this week.

“I’m stoked to dig in some more roots here and what I need to do and not worry about the extracurricular stuff,” Froholdt said. “Now, I can just worry about football. That’s all that really matters. I signed it this morning, but gotta go out there and practice. Stoked about it and it’s definitely an ease on the mind to think I can just go out and play balls to the wall.”

It also doesn’t hurt that the signing came on the day of his daughter’s birthday (and a day after his own).

The contract

On top of the timing and importance surrounding the signing, extending Froholdt on a deal worth a reported $12 million with $8 million guaranteed doesn’t thin out the wallet quite like a potential Budda Baker extension might.

Not saying that can’t or won’t get done, but there’s levels to this.

Speaking of finances, the Cardinals still have a good amount of cap space at their disposal with just north of $34 million, per OverTheCap.

That’s good enough for the sixth highest mark in the NFL.

