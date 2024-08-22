Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Why is Hjalte Froholdt’s contract extension significant for the Cardinals?

Aug 21, 2024, 5:10 PM

YouTube video
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — Hjalte Froholdt is sticking around the Arizona Cardinals a little longer, agreeing on a two-year contract extension that runs through 2026.

But why now? Why Froholdt?

A look at one of the more underrated pieces of the puzzle for the Cardinals offense:

Continuity for K1

There has been a revolving door of starting centers since quarterback Kyler Murray came to town as the No. 1 overall pick in 2019.

In each of the four years leading up to the new regime, the center with the majority of the starts was different:

– 2019: A.Q. Shipley (16)
– 2020: Mason Cole (14)
– 2021: Rodney Hudson (12)
– 2022: Billy Price (11)

RELATED STORIES

The Cardinals are trying to buck that trend with the Froholdt extension. The lineman started all 17 games in his first season with Arizona. He turned in a very underrated showing, allowing just three sacks and four QB hits operating with multiple starting signal callers.

“He just needed to play,” Gannon said Wednesday. “He was all in. Maximizes himself, team guy, very intelligent, very strong and had the skillset to play a couple different positions. We just decided to put him at center and he took it and ran with it.”

But it was the eight games he spent with Murray upon his return that began to solidify Froholdt that much more as a long-term piece along the offensive line.

His sturdiness was put to the test this training camp thanks to a knee injury. But luckily for all parties involved, the issue was minimal, allowing Froholdt to further continue his relationship with Murray. Crisis averted.

“If you ask him, he’s got strong tendons, he’ll tell you,” Gannon said Aug. 3.

The only other time Murray started consecutive seasons with the same center was Hudson (2021-22). But unlike the player nearing the end of his career, Froholdt brings with him youth and availability.

“He’s exactly what you want in a Cardinal,” head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday. “I’m glad to see Monti and his people and himself got that done. Excited for him. He deserves every penny.”

“He’s played well for us, he’ll continue to play well and honestly, he has hit his ceiling yet,” the head coach added. “I’m looking forward to what he does this year and moving on forward.”

The timing

You know what helps a player focus ahead of the regular season?

Not having to deal with the financial side of the NFL.

For Froholdt, that became a reality this week.

“I’m stoked to dig in some more roots here and what I need to do and not worry about the extracurricular stuff,” Froholdt said. “Now, I can just worry about football. That’s all that really matters. I signed it this morning, but gotta go out there and practice. Stoked about it and it’s definitely an ease on the mind to think I can just go out and play balls to the wall.”

It also doesn’t hurt that the signing came on the day of his daughter’s birthday (and a day after his own).

The contract

On top of the timing and importance surrounding the signing, extending Froholdt on a deal worth a reported $12 million with $8 million guaranteed doesn’t thin out the wallet quite like a potential Budda Baker extension might.

Not saying that can’t or won’t get done, but there’s levels to this.

Speaking of finances, the Cardinals still have a good amount of cap space at their disposal with just north of $34 million, per OverTheCap.

That’s good enough for the sixth highest mark in the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch high fives Colts CB Kenny Moore II during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Daniel Arias makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts wrap up Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass to James Conner during training camp...

Tyler Drake

Beachum: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has ‘taken the bull by the horns’

Arizona Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum believes QB Kyler Murray is taking the necessary steps as a leader and NFL signal caller.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: Checking in with Arizona Cardinals veteran Kelvin Beachum

It's a special Cardinals Corner exclusive with Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum stopping by the show this week! Back from Indianapolis, Beachum dives into the growth he's seeing out of quarterback Kyler Murray, what makes Darius Robinson so special, the progress of OL Jon Gaines II, his charitable efforts and the benefit joint practices bring the team.

1 day ago

Cameron Thomas runs through drills...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Cameron Thomas playing ‘fast and free’ in 2nd year of new regime

Entering Year 2 under the new Cardinals regime, Cameron Thomas is feeling much more like an NFL veteran and less like a rookie.

2 days ago

Cardinals RB Trey Benson runs against the Saints...

Tyler Drake

Extra reps, working with Marv upping Trey Benson’s game

Cardinals rookie Trey Benson is getting more and more comfortable at the NFL thanks to reps and his relationship with Marvin Harrison Jr.

2 days ago

Trey Benson runs the rock against the Colts...

Tyler Drake

Trey Benson among few bright spots in Cardinals’ sloppy loss to Colts

Cardinals rookie running back Trey Benson was among the few positives in Arizona's otherwise sloppy showing against the Colts.

4 days ago

Kyler Murray attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practices with the Colts...

Tyler Drake

What did we learn from the Arizona Cardinals’ joint practices in Indiana?

A look at some of the biggest takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals' joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

5 days ago

Why is Hjalte Froholdt’s contract extension significant for the Cardinals?