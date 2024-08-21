Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals sign TE Sage Surratt, release WR Daniel Arias

Aug 21, 2024, 11:35 AM

Sage Surratt #15 of the Detroit Lions...

Sage Surratt #15 of the Detroit Lions receives a pass during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals signed tight end Sage Surratt and released wide receiver Daniel Arias on Wednesday.

Surratt most recently played for the UFL’s Memphis Showboats, recording 27 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns across 10 games.

The tight end has yet to appear in an NFL game after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions in 2021.

He was eventually waived before signing on with Detroit’s practice squad.

After his release from the Lions, Surratt was drafted by the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL in 2022.

He then signed on with the Los Angeles Chargers but was waived with an injury settlement.

From there, Surratt joined the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers, which eventually folded due to the XFL-USFL merger, before signing with the Showboats.

His brother, Chazz Surratt, plays for the New York Jets.

Arias first joined the Cardinals in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado. He made the initial 53-man roster but was waived soon after and re-signed to the practice squad.

Following his release, Arias joined the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

That was short-lived, however, with Arias finding his way back to Arizona’s practice squad. He inked a future contract with the team this past January.

