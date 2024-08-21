Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Bo Nix named Broncos starting quarterback before preseason finale vs. Cardinals

Aug 21, 2024, 12:58 PM

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix...

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY JAKE SHAPIRO, DENVERSPORTS.COM


Arizona Sports

The Denver Broncos have a starting quarterback for the 2024 season, as Sean Payton announced on Wednesday that rookie Bo Nix will be the No. 1 guy this fall.

Nix was one of three players gunning for the gig. Journeyman Jarett Stidham got the start in the first preseason game but only got a few reps before handing over the keys to Nix, who even played with the first team. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson got some time against the Colts at the end with the Broncos backups. Stidham started at the end of last season for the Broncos while Denver traded for the former first-rounder Wilson this offseason after a few bad years as the Jets starter.

“Just speaking with George (Paton) and Greg (Penner) and understanding that you oftentimes these things take care of themselves, but we’re not in a hurry to arrive at those type of decisions,” Payton said while announcing the choice. “I think it’s important, relative to the team, that we handle it that way. He’s been outstanding. Obviously, there’s a ton of room for growth. There’s a lot of things that he needs to work on.

RELATED STORIES

“I’ve already spoken with, with all three of those guys. They will be a great resource for him (Nix,) as well as Zach. We made some really good decisions, and we’re going to have a chance to see them unfold as the season goes on.”

The Broncos wrap up the preseason with a 1:30 p.m. MST hosting of the Arizona Cardinals. Payton did not address Nix’s status for the game, but Denver had prior to naming him the starter listed Nix as the No. 3 QB on the depth chart, behind Stidham and Wilson.

Nix, 24, was taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by Denver. He is coming off a Heisman-nominated final year for the Oregon Ducks. Nix was a five-year starter in college for the Ducks and Auburn Tigers, finishing his school time as the Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 last fall. Nix threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions while tacking on another 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last fall. In 2022, Nix actually rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing he’s capable of getting outside of the pocket and is willing to put his body on the line.

“I think there is a maturity level to him that maybe is different than a lot of rookies,” Payton said. “That is kind of part of this COVID segment of football where it’s unusual because of what happened during COVID and so you do feel a maturity level in handling the media. That experience with things, you do feel that with this player.

In his first two preseason games, Nix’s 116.7 passer rating is second among all QBs this preseason. He’s thrown for 205 yards, connecting on 23 of his 30 tosses with two touchdowns to boot.

Payton did say this does not guarantee the job to Nix for all 17 games.

This story originally appeared on DenverSports.com.

Arizona Cardinals

Markus Golden #44 of the Arizona Cardinals...

Kevin Zimmerman

Former Cardinals pass rusher Markus Golden announces NFL retirement

Markus Golden, who spent two different stints with the Arizona Cardinals over a nine-year career, announced that he's retiring from the NFL.

2 hours ago

Sage Surratt #15 of the Detroit Lions...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals sign TE Sage Surratt, release WR Daniel Arias

The Arizona Cardinals announced they signed tight end Sage Surratt and released wide receiver Daniel Arias on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Hjalte Froholdt and Matt Prater celebrate...

Kevin Zimmerman

Center Hjalte Froholdt earns contract extension from Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have extended starting center Hjalte Froholdt for two more seasons, reports Ian Rapoport. 

8 hours ago

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass to James Conner during training camp...

Tyler Drake

Beachum: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has ‘taken the bull by the horns’

Arizona Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum believes QB Kyler Murray is taking the necessary steps as a leader and NFL signal caller.

21 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Cardinals Corner: Checking in with Arizona Cardinals veteran Kelvin Beachum

It's a special Cardinals Corner exclusive with Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum stopping by the show this week! Back from Indianapolis, Beachum dives into the growth he's seeing out of quarterback Kyler Murray, what makes Darius Robinson so special, the progress of OL Jon Gaines II, his charitable efforts and the benefit joint practices bring the team.

22 hours ago

Chris Garrett...

Alex Weiner

Cardinals sign UFL Special Teams Player of the Year Chris Garrett, DL T.J. Carter

The Arizona Cardinals signed defensive lineman T.J. Carter and UFL Special Teams Player of the Year Chris Garrett.

1 day ago

Bo Nix named Broncos starting quarterback before preseason finale vs. Cardinals