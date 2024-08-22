The Arizona Diamondbacks bounced back from a tough series loss to the Tampa Bay Rays by sweeping the Miami Marlins in a three-game set earlier this week, improving to a 72-56 record on the season.

Arizona swept the Marlins by outscoring them 22-15 in the series despite being out hit 35-24 and overcoming a three-run deficit Wednesday to secure the sweep in Miami.

Now, the Diamondbacks will be facing the Red Sox to wrap up their nine-game road trip as they sit tied for the top wild card spot in the National League with the San Diego Padres and four games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

The Red Sox are back home after taking two out of three in Houston against the Astros and sit at 67-59, third in the American League East and 3.5 games behind the Kansas City Royals for the last wild card spot.

Boston has been a better team away from Fenway Park this season, posting a 38-27 road record in contrast to their 29-32 record at home.

Here’s what to know going into this weekend’s three-game series:

Diamondbacks-Red Sox pitching probables

Friday, 4:10 p.m. – Ryne Nelson (8-6, 4.35 ERA) vs. Brayan Bello (11-5, 4.80 ERA)

Saturday, 1:10 p.m. – Zac Gallen (9-6, 3.85 ERA) vs. Kutter Crawford (8-10, 4.25 ERA)

Sunday, 10:35 a.m. – Merrill Kelly (3-0, 3.63 ERA) vs. Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.01 ERA)

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo will continue to use a six-man rotation as Nelson will get the start Friday. Nelson was available in the bullpen in Wednesday’s series finale against the Marlins but did not pitch in the game, making him available for the start. Nelson will match up with Red Sox right-handed starter Brayan Bello.

Nelson has been one of the D-backs’ best starters as of late. In his last seven starts, Nelson has a 2-0 record with a 3.05 ERA while recording 47 strikeouts.

Gallen and Kelly will look to bounce back from their last starts in Tampa Bay, where Gallen surrendered four runs in five innings and Kelly gave up six runs in five innings in his second start since returning from the injured list.

Gallen will go up against righty Kutter Crawford, who has struggled in his last seven starts with a 3-3 record and a 7.18 ERA and has a 4.25 ERA on the season. Kelly will go up against one of the Red Sox’ best starters of the season in righty Tanner Houck, who leads the team in ERA with a 3.01 ERA and has posted 135 strikeouts.

Diamondbacks and Red Sox hitters to watch

D-backs: With Arizona set to face three right-handed pitchers in the rotation this weekend, designated hitter Joc Pederson will likely be in the starting lineup. Pederson has been good his last 15 games, hitting four home runs with 12 runs batted in with a .366 hitting average and a .683 slugging percentage. Pederson has already hit more home runs and RBIs than what he hit last season with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Red Sox: All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers is a player to watch for in the Red Sox lineup. While he has hit only .230 in his last 15 games, Devers has still put out respectable numbers this season, boasting a .294/.579/.951 slash line while hitting 27 home runs and 77 RBIs.

How to watch Diamondbacks-Red Sox

All three games will be televised on DBACKS.TV through channel 34 on Cox.

The radio broadcast for all three games will be available on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.