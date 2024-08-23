Close
Cardinals receiver Zay Jones suspended 5 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

Aug 23, 2024, 1:04 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

Arizona Cardinals receiver Zay Jones was suspended five games for violating league's conduct policy.

Arizona Cardinals receiver Zay Jones was suspended five games for violating league's conduct policy. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones was suspended for five games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced Friday.

Jones was arrested in November for domestic battery, and charges were dropped in March after authorities reviewed evidence.

Jones signed with Arizona in May on a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

He entered training camp in the mix for the WR2 role alongside second-year pro Michael Wilson.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Jones spent the past two seasons in Jacksonville after signing a three-year deal in 2022. He recorded 116 catches for 1,144 yards and seven touchdowns across 25 games (22 starts) in that span. In his first season with the Jaguars, he set career bests with 82 catches and 823 yards to go along with five touchdowns.

The 29-year-old got his NFL start as a 2017 second-round pick (No. 37 overall) with the Buffalo Bills.

Jones played two full seasons with Buffalo before he was dealt in 2019 to the then-Oakland Raiders in a midseason trade.

He would go on to play 10 games for the Raiders that year before appearing in 33 games and making 11 starts with Las Vegas from 2020-21.

