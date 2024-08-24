Close
Cardinals record prediction: Toddler Brady Drake sees big things ahead for Arizona

Aug 23, 2024, 7:42 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Arizona Cardinals are a preseason game and Tuesday’s cutdown day away from turning squarely to the regular season.

But before the Cardinals head to Buffalo to take on the Bills, it was only right for my daughter, Brady Drake, to give her expert record prediction for the season ahead.

Unlike last year’s 5-10-2 mark — which wasn’t that far off if we’re being honest — she was much more optimistic this time around, albeit after Week 3.

Similar to her thinking in 2023, she has Arizona losing its first three games (Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions) of the year.

The dark days would soon be over, however.

Just as the going got tough, a win over the Washington Commanders and former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury ended the skid for the Cardinals.

Clearly the victory provided some added juice — dare we say, “momentum?” — to Arizona’s system, rattling off another 13 wins.

Maybe Drake is already envisioning the added boost rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will bring to an offense expected to take a jump behind a healthy Kyler Murray.

Maybe she thinks the defense is going to surprise after a poor showing in Year 1 under the new regime.

Whatever the reasoning, Drake is clearly liking the direction this team is heading.

One more time for the folks at home:

Week 1: @ Buffalo Bills (Loss)
Week 2: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Loss)
Week 3: vs. Detroit Lions (Loss)
Week 4: vs. Washington Commanders (Win)
Week 5: @ San Francisco 49ers (Win)
Week 6: @ Green Bay Packers (Win)
Week 7: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Win)
Week 8: @ Miami Dolphins (Win)
Week 9: vs. Chicago Bears (Win)
Week 10: vs. New York Jets (Win)
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: @ Seattle Seahawks (Win)
Week 13: @ Minnesota Vikings (Win)
Week 14: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Win)
Week 15: vs. New England Patriots (Win)
Week 16: @ Carolina Panthers (Win)
Week 17: @ Los Angeles Rams (Win)

Final record: 14-3

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch high fives Colts CB Kenny Moore II during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder attempts a pass during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals WR Daniel Arias makes a catch during Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts wrap up Day 1 of joint practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

