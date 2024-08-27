Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals trade LB Cameron Thomas to Chiefs for late-round pick

Aug 26, 2024, 8:15 PM | Updated: 8:22 pm

Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas chats with his teammates during practice on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly traded linebacker Cameron Thomas to the Kansas City Chiefs for a seventh-round pick, Ian Rapoport announced on Monday.

This comes hours after the team made six cuts ahead of the upcoming 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

Thomas was preparing for his third season with the Cardinals up to this point but was the odd man out in a crowded linebacker group that was competing for spots on the roster after BJ Ojulari went down with a torn ACL early in camp.

Thomas was slotted to back up pass rusher Zaven Collins, who signed a two-year extension with the team in early August.

Now, the Cardinals’ 2023 third-round pick is headed to Kansas City in hopes of a better chance to make the roster.

Throughout this preseason, Thomas recorded eight total tackles and three sacks, including a sack on quarterback Zach Wilson against the Denver Broncos this past weekend.

The deal was facilitated by Chris Cabott of Equity Sports.

