Report: Cardinals trade LB Cameron Thomas to Chiefs for late-round pick

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly traded linebacker Cameron Thomas to the Kansas City Chiefs for a seventh-round pick, Ian Rapoport announced on Monday.

This comes hours after the team made six cuts ahead of the upcoming 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

Thomas was preparing for his third season with the Cardinals up to this point but was the odd man out in a crowded linebacker group that was competing for spots on the roster after BJ Ojulari went down with a torn ACL early in camp.

Thomas was slotted to back up pass rusher Zaven Collins, who signed a two-year extension with the team in early August.

Now, the Cardinals’ 2023 third-round pick is headed to Kansas City in hopes of a better chance to make the roster.

Throughout this preseason, Thomas recorded eight total tackles and three sacks, including a sack on quarterback Zach Wilson against the Denver Broncos this past weekend.

Even with the three sacks this preseason, Cameron Thomas was still an odd man out to make the 53-man roster. https://t.co/6s6x5udJQL — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) August 27, 2024

The deal was facilitated by Chris Cabott of Equity Sports.

Follow @AZSports