Mercury falls to Liberty after Breanna Stewart’s big day

Aug 26, 2024, 9:33 PM

mercury liberty...

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) looks to shoot between Phoenix Mercury guards Kahleah Copper (2) and Diana Taurasi, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 21 points, Courtney Vandersloot added 16 and the New York Liberty used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Phoenix Mercury 84-70 on Monday night.

Sabrina Ionescu scored five points as the Liberty, starting with Stewart’s turnaround jumper from the foul line, turned a 64-57 lead into a 17-point advantage midway through the fourth quarter. Leonie Fiebich contributed a 3-pointer, her only basket of the game.

Jonquel Jones scored 15 points for the Liberty (27-5), who hit 12 3-pointers and outscored Phoenix 14-3 at the foul line. Ionescu finished with 13 points.

Brittney Griner scored 22 to lead the Mercury (16-15), but had seven of their 20 turnovers. Natasha Cloud added 18 points, Kahleah Copper had 14 and Diana Taurasi 10. The turnovers cost Phenix 28 points and the bench was outscored 15-4.

New York was 12 for 29 behind the arc to Phoenix’s 5 for 22.

Taurasi hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to pull the Mercury into a tie at 38 at the break. The Liberty led by as many as nine but was outscored 20-12 inside and Phoenix had 15 fastbreak points.

Griner reached 800 career blocks for the Mercury and Cloud reached 200 assists for the season, passing Taurasi for the single-season franchise record. Taurasi also moved past Lindsey Whalen (2,348) for fourth on the WBA career assists list.

