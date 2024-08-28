Close
Arizona Cardinals practice squad roster construction begins after cut day

Aug 28, 2024, 11:09 AM | Updated: 3:14 pm

Michael Carter #22 of the Arizona Cardinals...

Michael Carter #22 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after a touchdown catch during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 31, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals practice squad roster began to be built from the ground-up Wednesday after cutting the 53-man roster down a day prior.

Among the additions is the re-signing of quarterback Desmond Ridder, who lost the battle with Clayton Tune to be Kyler Murray’s backup, and running back Michael Carter. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro was first to report Carter was back on the practice squad.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said the “dust has not settled” regarding the NFL team’s 53-man roster.

Carter was the odd man out in the running back room behind starter James Conner, third-round pick and rookie Trey Benson, second-year pro Emari Demercado and specialist DeeJay Dallas.

Additionally, linebacker Krys Barnes’ subtraction left the initial 53-man roster with just three inside linebackers. He is another important depth piece who has re-signed on the practice squad.

Here’s who has been added to the Cardinals’ official practice squad roster.

The 15 players give the Cardinals two more open spots because tight end Bernhard Seikovits counts as an international player exception.

Arizona Cardinals practice squad signings after roster cutdown day

QB Desmond Ridder — Re-signing

OL Marquis Hayes — Re-signing

RB Michael Carter – Re-signing

ILB Krys Barnes — Re-signing

WR Tejhaun Palmer — Re-signing

OLB Julian Okwara — Philadelphia Eagles

WR Dan Chisena — Re-signing

TE Bernhard Seikovits — Re-signing

WR Andre Baccellia — Re-signing

DL Ben Stille — Re-signing

ILB Markus Bailey — Re-signing

CB Jaden Davis — Re-signing

OL Jackson Barton — Re-signing

OL Keith Ismael — Re-signing

CB Divaad Wilson — Re-signing

