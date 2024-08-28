Arizona Cardinals practice squad roster construction begins after cut day
Aug 28, 2024, 11:09 AM | Updated: 3:14 pm
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The Arizona Cardinals practice squad roster began to be built from the ground-up Wednesday after cutting the 53-man roster down a day prior.
Among the additions is the re-signing of quarterback Desmond Ridder, who lost the battle with Clayton Tune to be Kyler Murray’s backup, and running back Michael Carter. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro was first to report Carter was back on the practice squad.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon said the “dust has not settled” regarding the NFL team’s 53-man roster.
Carter was the odd man out in the running back room behind starter James Conner, third-round pick and rookie Trey Benson, second-year pro Emari Demercado and specialist DeeJay Dallas.
Additionally, linebacker Krys Barnes’ subtraction left the initial 53-man roster with just three inside linebackers. He is another important depth piece who has re-signed on the practice squad.
Here’s who has been added to the Cardinals’ official practice squad roster.
The 15 players give the Cardinals two more open spots because tight end Bernhard Seikovits counts as an international player exception.
Arizona Cardinals practice squad signings after roster cutdown day
QB Desmond Ridder — Re-signing
OL Marquis Hayes — Re-signing
RB Michael Carter – Re-signing
ILB Krys Barnes — Re-signing
WR Tejhaun Palmer — Re-signing
OLB Julian Okwara — Philadelphia Eagles
WR Dan Chisena — Re-signing
TE Bernhard Seikovits — Re-signing
WR Andre Baccellia — Re-signing
DL Ben Stille — Re-signing
ILB Markus Bailey — Re-signing
CB Jaden Davis — Re-signing
OL Jackson Barton — Re-signing
OL Keith Ismael — Re-signing
CB Divaad Wilson — Re-signing