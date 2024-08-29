Close
Cardinals rookie CB Elijah Jones placed on IR with heel injury

Aug 29, 2024, 11:39 AM

YouTube video
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals placed rookie cornerback Elijah Jones on injured reserve with a heel injury and signed practice squad linebacker Krys Barnes to the active roster on Thursday.

Additionally, the team signed tight end Jordan Murray, defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher and offensive lineman Luke Tenuta to the practice squad.

Jones, who suffered the injury in Arizona’s preseason finale against Indianapolis, had not practiced this week.

Jones joined the Cardinals this past April as a third-round pick (No. 90 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He recorded seven tackles across three preseason games, with five coming in Week 2’s loss to the Colts.

The rookie out of Boston College was one of six cornerbacks to crack the initial 53-man roster that dropped Tuesday.

Murray entered the league with the Houston Texans last year as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Hawaii. He spent most of his rookie year on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad after being waived by the Texans.

Mustipher appeared in four games as a rookie for the New Orleans Saints last year, recording four tackles and a quarterback pressure.

The 2023 undrafted rookie free agent got his NFL start with the Denver Broncos practice squad before joining the Saints’ active roster.

He spent this past offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tenuta heads to Arizona after two years and three games played with the Green Bay Packers. Tenuta entered the league with the Bills as a 2022 sixth-round pick.

Following his release that same year, Tenuta was claimed off waivers by the Colts before eventually landing with the Packers.

TE Tip Reiman expected back soon for Cardinals

In addition to Jones, rookie tight end Tip Reiman was another player absent from Arizona’s practice fields on Wednesday.

And while Gannon said Reiman will miss another day of practice on Thursday for an undisclosed reason, the head coach expects the tight end back in the mix on Monday.

Reiman is another one of Arizona’s third-round picks (No. 82 overall) from this year’s draft. He brings with him added blocking ability to pair alongside Trey McBride.

