TEMPE – Depth of talent is the best indicator of where Arizona State football is in its rebuild, and the secondary and running backs were the ones setting the curve entering fall.

Both positions feature a balanced mix of returning leaders, experienced transfers and freshmen who have impressed early, which bodes well for the recently overhauled program.

The secondary has stood out as a competitive group, and the depth chart released by the team on Wednesday showed that.

“I feel like our group as a whole is good, we all have our own traits and we mesh together well,” starting cornerback Keith Abney II said. “We all complement each other with our own skillset … and it’s gonna be dangerous.”

Javan Robinson has the other corner spot locked up, transferring from Washington State in December having spent his freshman season under defensive coordinator Brian Ward in 2022.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham said Robinson and Abney have answered questions at the position.

“Those two have really separated themselves … They’re both just such intelligent players, and at that position split indicators and route recognition are both so important, and both those players play the game with an extremely high IQ,” Dillingham said.

The middle of the field is less clear, as five different players are listed as potential starters for three spots at safety and nickel.

Cole Martin, Myles Rowser and Kamari Wilson – three of the players in contention – were among those listed by Ward as showing the most improvement over fall.

Shamari Simmons and Xavion Alford feel like safe bets to start with the third spot more up in the air.

The depth at corner behind Robinson and Abney is made up of LSU transfer Laterrance Welch and a whole lot of youth. That includes Dillingham’s pick for most improved defensive back, freshman Rodney Bimage Jr.

Keontez Bradley, the team’s tallest defensive back at 6-foot-2 and another freshman, has impressed this week with numerous passes defensed in team reps.

Cam Skattebo returns to lead Arizona State running backs room

The running backs are headlined by a slimmed-down Cam Skattebo, who cut weight in favor of speed. Conversely, sophomore Kyson Brown has added muscle and has been a vicious change of pace behind Skattebo.

While those two are likely to get the majority of touches, it’s not a big drop in talent to the other four in the room.

Self-described all-around back Alton McCaskill was a conference freshman of the year at Houston before tearing his ACL before his sophomore season. Last year, McCaskill redshirted at Colorado.

He was one of the final additions at a time when five talented backs were already in the fold. Dillingham and his values were the biggest selling points for the running back to join ASU.

“I know that he’s building something great over here and that really was my important thing,” McCaskill said. “I trust my talents. I know that I’m skillful enough to get on the field at some point eventually.”

Citing seniors and last season’s top two rushers Skattebo and DeCarlos Brooks as helpful veterans, McCaskill quickly found himself in the thick of the depth chart.

Dillingham has described USC transfer Raleek Brown as dynamic, and he should return soon from an injury he’s dealt with for much of the preseason. Brown may have the highest upside in terms of two-dimensional work on the ground and through the air because of his high-end speed.

Jason Brown Jr. was the team’s highest-rated true freshman by 247 Sports and has had a good amount of breakaway runs when he gets the chance.

“The depth in that room is really good for us, and that’s gonna keep us fresh throughout the end of games,” Dillingham said. “When Skat has to carry the ball 28, 30 times in a game last season at times and we’re wondering why he’s not hitting his top speed, well there you go … We’ve gotta be able to balance that workload.”

The different looks ASU is able to throw with this year’s group should help them do just that.