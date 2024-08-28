Arizona State football released its depth chart ahead of the team’s season opener, and it shows no surprises based on what was seen in practice leading up to Week 1.

ASU football dons a competitive roster. The depth chart shows that with multiple “ORs” among different positions listed.

Seven of the 11 starting defensive positions have multiple players in consideration. Positions to watch are defensive back and defensive tackle, where the former has five players — Xavion Alford, Shamari Simmons, Cole Martin, Myles Rowser and Kamari Wilson — under consideration for three starting spots.

Defensive back is likely the deepest position on the roster, and defensive coordinator Brian Ward will likely rotate bodies in liberally.

Perhaps the most notable of these “ORs” is shown all throughout the special teams department.

Every single position has multiple players under consideration ahead of a matchup with Wyoming on Saturday. Three different kickers — redshirt sophomore Ian Hershey, redshirt freshman Carston Kieffer and graduate transfer Parker Lewis — are in consideration for kicking duties ahead of Saturday.

The Sun Devils kick off the season on Saturday against Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. MST on FS1, the Arizona Sports app, ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 HD-2.

ASU football depth chart to begin 2024 season vs. Wyoming

