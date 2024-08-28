Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU football depth chart released ahead of 2024 season opener vs. Wyoming

Aug 28, 2024, 8:56 PM | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 10:15 am

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt smiling side profile (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt smiling side profile (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona State football released its depth chart ahead of the team’s season opener, and it shows no surprises based on what was seen in practice leading up to Week 1.

ASU football dons a competitive roster. The depth chart shows that with multiple “ORs” among different positions listed.

Seven of the 11 starting defensive positions have multiple players in consideration. Positions to watch are defensive back and defensive tackle, where the former has five players — Xavion Alford, Shamari Simmons, Cole Martin, Myles Rowser and Kamari Wilson — under consideration for three starting spots.

RELATED STORIES

Defensive back is likely the deepest position on the roster, and defensive coordinator Brian Ward will likely rotate bodies in liberally.

Perhaps the most notable of these “ORs” is shown all throughout the special teams department.

Every single position has multiple players under consideration ahead of a matchup with Wyoming on Saturday. Three different kickers — redshirt sophomore Ian Hershey, redshirt freshman Carston Kieffer and graduate transfer Parker Lewis — are in consideration for kicking duties ahead of Saturday.

The Sun Devils kick off the season on Saturday against Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. MST on FS1, the Arizona Sports app, ESPN 620 AM and 98.7 HD-2.

ASU football depth chart to begin 2024 season vs. Wyoming

ASU football's depth chart for 2024 opener vs. Wyoming

Arizona State Football

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo....

Kevin Zimmerman

Cam Skattebo wasn’t an NFL prospect last year. That’s changed, says ASU’s Kenny Dillingham

ASU football running back Cam Skattebo wasn't an NFL prospect in 2023. He is this coming year, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said.

2 hours ago

Former Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk ended his contract dispute with the San Francisco ...

Associated Press

Former Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk reportedly agrees to extension, ending dispute with 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk's contract dispute with San Francisco came to an end Thursday when the former Arizona State star reportedly agreed on an extension to stay with the 49ers.

16 hours ago

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo warming up (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Damon Allred

Arizona State football’s secondary and running backs leading the way into season

Depth of talent is the best indicator for where Arizona State is in its rebuild, and the secondary and running backs were the ones setting the curve this fall.

17 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: How can Arizona State prove doubters wrong in 2024 season?

How can Arizona State prove doubters wrong in 2024 season?

17 hours ago

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini talked about an improved game day experience at Moun...

Damon Allred

AD Graham Rossini to survey tailgaters on Arizona State’s improved game day experience

Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini has listened to fans' concerns and taken action early in his tenure that began just months ago.

18 hours ago

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State...

Anne-Marie Iemmolo

Here’s which ASU football players made preseason watch award watch lists

The Arizona State Sun Devils have several representatives on 2024 college football preseason watch lists, including running back Cam Skattebo.

21 hours ago

ASU football depth chart released ahead of 2024 season opener vs. Wyoming