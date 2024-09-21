Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Al McCoy, longtime voice of the Phoenix Suns, dies at age 91

Sep 21, 2024, 2:31 PM

YouTube video
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Al McCoy, who spent 51 years as the voice of the Phoenix Suns, died on Saturday, the NBA team said in a statement.

He was 91 years old.

McCoy called his final game for the Phoenix Suns on May 11, 2023.

He took over the reins in 1972, marking the longest stretch for a broadcaster with a single team in NBA history.

McCoy will always be remembered for his “shazam!” call whenever the Suns hit a three-pointer. His long list of McCoy-isms included “oh, brother!” in times of turmoil or confusion, “wham bam slam!” whenever a Suns player dunked the ball, plus “zing go the strings!” and “twine time!” when a player swished a jumper.

RELATED STORIES

Al McCoy became the voice of the Phoenix Suns

McCoy put together an illustrious career, winning the Curt Gowdy Media Award at the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2007. He was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2009, the Iowa Hall of Pride in 2015 and the Suns’ Ring of Honor in 2017.

The Suns honored McCoy on April 9, 2023, and gave the Hall of Famer a chance to say goodbye to the oldest fanbase in Valley sports. He continued on the call through that postseason before hanging up the headset.

“It’s been, as I have said so many times as of late, 51 years have slid by and it has been a great ride,” he said that night.

“Thank you for allowing me to tell the story of the Suns for 51 great years.”

“As a father, he taught us the value of respect, loyalty, hard work, and love – both on and off the court,” the McCoy family said in a statement. “His passion, dedication and kindness touched countless lives, and while he may be gone, the impact he made will be felt for generations to come.”

McCoy’s last notable moment in the spotlight came in May when he helped the Suns welcome new head coach and Arizona native Mike Budenholzer to Phoenix.

“I had the privilege of Al McCoy narrating the first eight years of my career,” Devin Booker said. “He was inducted into the Ring of Honor my second season, and it was then I really understood what a special talent he was. And over the course of my career, I’ve learned what an even more special person he was. We will miss Al, and I am so glad our legacies in Phoenix are forever connected.”

Jon Bloom took over as the radio play-by-play voice of the Suns after McCoy’s retirement.

Phoenix Suns

GCU basketball coach Bryce Drew...

Damon Allred

GCU basketball adds local product Braylon Johnson, brother of Cam Johnson

Grand Canyon University men's basketball announced on Friday the addition of Braylon Johnson, the younger brother of former Phoenix Suns wing Cam Johnson.

9 hours ago

Al McCoy Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns organization, fans, hosts react to Al McCoy’s passing

Different members of the Phoenix Suns community paid tribute to Al McCoy, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 91.

10 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Between the Arizona Cardinals & ASU football, Valley sports fans should feel the buzz

Last year Arizona sports fans were excited by the Phoenix Suns before the excitement carried over to the Arizona Diamondbacks and their World Series run. Dan Bickley explains why Valley sports fans should carry over that excitement about the Arizona Cardinals and Arizona State football into the weekend.

2 days ago

depends on what what we're looking at, and what position are available for us to send. And then, ye...

Arizona Sports

Valley Suns acquire rights to Kaleb Johnson in trade with Austin Spurs

The Valley Suns, the new G-League affiliate for the Phoenix Suns, acquired the rights to Kaleb Johnson in a trade with the Austin Spurs.

3 days ago

Jusuf Nurkic, Phoenix Suns...

Kellan Olson

Is stretch 5 Jusuf Nurkic coming to the Phoenix Suns this season?

Jusuf Nurkic has been posting a fair amount of workout highlights and almost all of them feature 3s. Coincidence? Or next step?

3 days ago

Adrian Wojnarowski attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns...

Associated Press

One last Woj bomb: NBA newsbreaker Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from sports media, ESPN

ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from broadcasting to return to his alma mater, St. Bonaventure, as general manager.

4 days ago

Al McCoy, longtime voice of the Phoenix Suns, dies at age 91