Sophie Cunningham signs 1-year contract extension with Mercury

Sep 14, 2024, 11:24 AM

Sophie Cunningham #9 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a three-point shot against the New York Liber...

Sophie Cunningham #9 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a three-point shot against the New York Liberty during the first half of the WNBA game at Footprint Center on June 18, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Mercury have announced that they have signed guard Sophie Cunningham to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 WNBA season.

Cunningham, who has spent all six of her seasons in the WNBA with the Mercury, was set to be a free agent after the 2024 season.

“Phoenix has become my home away from home, and I am so thrilled to be in the Valley and continue to get to play in front of the best fans in the W – the X-Factor,” Cunningham said in a news release. “The investments Mat (Ishbia) is making in our organization are unmatched and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of what we are building here, on the court and in the community.”

Cunningham was selected 13th overall by Phoenix in the 2019 WNBA Draft out of the University of Missouri.

In 179 career games, Cunningham has averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range.

In 37 games played this season, Cunningham has averaged eight points, four rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 42 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.

She ranks fourth in franchise history in three-pointers made (246), eighth in games played (179) and ninth in points (1,372).

