PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are placing starting pitcher Ryne Nelson on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, manager Torey Lovullo announced on Saturday.

Nelson underwent an MRI Saturday morning after feeling discomfort while throwing on Friday. The issue did not pop up during Nelson’s last start Sunday at the Houston Astros.

“We’re going to pull him back and we remain very optimistic and hopeful that on the 15th, 16th day, he can rejoin this ballclub,” Lovullo said.

Nelson has been the Diamondbacks’ most effective starting pitcher since the start of July, leading the club in innings (79.2) with a 3.16 ERA in that span. Arizona is 10-2 in his last 12 starts, eight of which were quality starts.

Lovullo confirmed Nelson was lined up to be one of Arizona’s postseason starters after Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly — which is not necessarily ruled out by this injury.

“We would not be where we are without Ryne Nelson and his ability to go out and help us win baseball games,” Lovullo said.

The right-hander will continue his throwing program to maintain his range of motion.

Arizona only had 15 games remaining in the regular season entering Saturday with the second wild card spot in hand.

Nelson’s IL placement is retroactive to Wednesday, which gives him a small window at the end of the regular season to get a start in before the postseason. That start would have to come during Arizona’s final series against the San Diego Padres.

In that case, he would miss only two starts, as the D-backs had already pushed him back for rest and to move Gallen and Kelly up. The D-backs reshuffled the rotation for this weekend, but his injury was not part of the calculus.

Gallen will start Sunday with Kelly looking set for Monday in Colorado despite leaving his last start early with hamstring cramping.

Which Diamondbacks’ pitcher will fill in for Ryne Nelson?

Lovullo all but confirmed Jordan Montgomery will jump back into the rotation to spell Nelson for the time being.

“We feel very strongly that could be our best consideration, yes,” Lovullo said. “We haven’t yet announced it.”

Yilber Diaz, who has moved to the bullpen and was called up on Thursday, is not an option, Lovullo said.

Montgomery moved to the bullpen after his 19th start on Aug. 21, as the Diamondbacks had Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez back from injury and Montgomery sported a grisly 6.44 ERA. The left-hander has made four long relief appearances, but Lovullo said he is still stretched out enough to start. If the veteran starts Tuesday, he will be lined up for games against the Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers before Nelson is eligible to return.

Diamondbacks roster moves

With Nelson headed for the IL, the Diamondbacks selected the contract of left-handed reliever Brandon Hughes for bullpen depth.

Hughes produced a 10.29 ERA in 14 innings with Arizona this season and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 2. He has a 2.03 ERA in Triple-A in 2024.

To create 40-man roster space, the D-backs designated catcher Andrew Knizner for assignment.

Gabriel Moreno, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. update

D-backs catcher Gabriel Moreno (adductor strain) played five innings at Salt River Fields on Saturday, and Lovullo said all reports indicated it went as planned.

Left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (calf strain) also participated with four at-bats, although he is not yet running at full speed.

Lovullo said he expects Moreno back first, but both players are getting close.

