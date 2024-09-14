Close
Arizona football fans react after Jedd Fisch-led Washington loses to Washington State

Sep 14, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Washington Huskies and Head coach Jake Dickert of the Washington State Cougars shake hands after the Boeing Apple Cup 2024 game at Lumen Field on September 14, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. The Washington State Cougars won 24-19. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Haboob Blog's Profile Picture

BY HABOOB BLOG


Arizona Sports

Arizona Wildcats fans did not get off to the greatest start of the weekend after the team’s 31-7 loss to Kansas State on Friday. But the Washington State Cougars gave Wildcats fans a reason to cheer on Saturday.

The Cougars defeated Jedd Fisch’s Washington Huskies, 24-19 in the Apple Cup after the Cougars got a defensive stop on fourth down near the goal line.

The Pac-12 Conference X page celebrated the win over the former Pac-12 team.

Arizona Fans on X did not hold back on Fisch, who left Arizona this offseason for the Huskies after leading the Wildcats to a 10-3 season, including a win in the Alamo Bowl in 2023.

The play call on fourth seemed similar to a call Fisch made with Arizona in a 43-41 loss to USC last season. Fisch wasn’t exactly applauded for repeating history on Saturday.

Fisch discussed the play call after the game and took the blame for it.

