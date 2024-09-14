Arizona football fans react after Jedd Fisch-led Washington loses to Washington State
Sep 14, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm
(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Arizona Wildcats fans did not get off to the greatest start of the weekend after the team’s 31-7 loss to Kansas State on Friday. But the Washington State Cougars gave Wildcats fans a reason to cheer on Saturday.
The Cougars defeated Jedd Fisch’s Washington Huskies, 24-19 in the Apple Cup after the Cougars got a defensive stop on fourth down near the goal line.
WASHINGTON STATE GETS THE STOP ON 4TH DOWN!!! 🤩 @WSUCougarFB pic.twitter.com/u9X0TMsaKR
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 14, 2024
The Pac-12 Conference X page celebrated the win over the former Pac-12 team.
😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/1WpvrTn4XW
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 14, 2024
Seattle Forecast: CRIMSON REIGN #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Y5uz3KnQyt
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) September 14, 2024
Arizona Fans on X did not hold back on Fisch, who left Arizona this offseason for the Huskies after leading the Wildcats to a 10-3 season, including a win in the Alamo Bowl in 2023.
as an Arizona fan who watched us get mashed by K-State last night, this was exactly the hangover cure I needed
— dylan (@alltimeworst) September 14, 2024
Arizona fans watching Jedd Fisch and Washington lose after getting blown out by Kansas State. pic.twitter.com/vL7zDBMiGd
— ESPN Tucson (@ESPNTucson) September 14, 2024
Arizona may have been blown out yesterday but seeing Jedd Fisch lose to a zombie Pac-12 team sparks immense joy
— Mikal Bridges Fan (@MikaIBridges25) September 14, 2024
Jedd Fisch shouldn’t have left Arizona
— Drew Nixon (@drewbnix) September 14, 2024
Jedd Fisch looks the most like Brad Garrett when he’s upset after a loss.
— Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) September 14, 2024
The play call on fourth seemed similar to a call Fisch made with Arizona in a 43-41 loss to USC last season. Fisch wasn’t exactly applauded for repeating history on Saturday.
Jedd Fisch loves running sideways when you absolutely have to have a TD with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/PZEBbEIH0Q
— Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) September 14, 2024
Jedd Fisch losing on the 1 with a HB pitch is poetry. History repeats itself… pic.twitter.com/0HruufJbet
— heemathor (@heemathor) September 14, 2024
4th & Goal on the 1 down 5 in a rivalry game…
Jedd Fisch: “let’s run a speed option to the short side of the field”
BRUH😂😭 https://t.co/7sOQ6MqOAx
— Jackson Groff (@JacksonGroff) September 14, 2024
Fisch discussed the play call after the game and took the blame for it.
Jedd Fisch on 4th-and-1 call: “That’s on me” pic.twitter.com/KFn32FiuGa
— Ty Gilstrap (@ty_gilstrap) September 14, 2024