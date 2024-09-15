Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs’ Jeff Banister managing Sunday vs. Brewers; Torey Lovullo attends celebration of life for Billy Bean

Sep 15, 2024, 11:39 AM

Jeff Banister...

Bench coach Jeff Banister #82 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks back during their MLB game against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field on April 09, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks bench coach Jeff Banister will manage Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the club said.

Manager Torey Lovullo is away attending the celebration of life for his late friend, former teammate and MLB inclusivity champion Billy Bean. Bean, a former major leaguer who took the helm as senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, died last month after a battle with leukemia at the age of 60.

Lovullo traveled to California to present a eulogy for his friend.

Banister has been Lovullo’s bench coach since 2022. He has managerial experience, leading the Texas Rangers from 2015-18. His record as Texas’ skipper was 325-113, with a pair of postseason appearances.

“I get to work with one of the best managers of the game,” Banister said. “That’s how I feel about it. He gives me great latitude to do things on a daily basis. We talk every day, all day, throughout the game. There are times that we have, I don’t think differing views on the game, but I think he has his lens and I have mine, and it finds a way to meet in the appropriate place.

“This is not the first time we’ve had this situation where he’s had to step away for different reasons. … He’s driving the G wagon, and he flips me the keys. I just get in and enjoy it.”

The Diamondbacks are looking to avoid a sweep against Milwaukee, and Arizona ace Zac Gallen is the starting pitcher tasked with stopping the slide.

Milwaukee will send out left-hander DL Hall.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app.

