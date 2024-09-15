Close
Cardinals’ Max Melton active vs. Rams

Sep 15, 2024, 11:49 AM

Max Melton looks on during Arizona Cardinals practice...

Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton talks with a trainer during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

GLENDALE — Cardinals cornerback Max Melton is officially active for Arizona’s Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Melton entered the week in concussion protocol after going down late in Arizona’s Week 1 loss to Buffalo. He did not practice on Wednesday before getting in limited work in the two days following.

He was listed as questionable before getting the green light on Sunday.

Melton gives Arizona’s secondary another premium option alongside Sean Murphy-Bunting, Starling Thomas V and Garrett Williams.

Those not suiting up for the Cardinals include cornerback Darren Hall, linebacker Jesse Luketa, defensive lineman Dante Stills, offensive lineman Jon Gaines II, tight end Travis Vokolek and wide receiver Xavier Weaver.

Weaver entered the matchup as questionable, with an oblique injury that held him out of Week 1’s action.

He practiced on a limited basis throughout the week.

The biggest surprise among Arizona’s inactives was Stills, who has served as a solid rotational piece along the defensive line.

With him inactive, look for L.J. Collier to take on a bigger role in the rotation.

As for the Rams, running back Cody Schrader, linebacker Brennan Jackson, offensive lineman Dylan McMahon, tight end Davis Allen and defensive lineman Tyler Davis are inactive.

Catch Cardinals-Rams at 1:05 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton makes a catch during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V makes a catch during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V makes a catch during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Sean Murphy-Bunting makes a catch during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton talks with a trainer during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

