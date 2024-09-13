Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Cardinals injury report: Kyler Murray good to go, Rams O-line depth clears up

Sep 13, 2024, 1:26 PM | Updated: 1:28 pm

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals’ injury report before their Week 2 home game against the Los Angeles Rams includes three players, including quarterback Kyler Murray (knee).

Murray’s name showing up on the team’s initial injury report was a surprise, but he was a full participant in practices and is cleared to play.

Cornerback Max Melton is questionable having spent the week in concussion protocols but was a full-go without a non-contact jersey at practice on Friday. He sat out Wednesday’s practice and got limited run on Thursday while wearing a yellow non-contact jersey before another upgrade Friday.

Rookie wide receiver Xavier Weaver is questionable after missing Week 1 with an oblique injury. He was limited this week but “should be good to go,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Friday.

As for the Rams, they placed receiver Puka Nacua, as well as offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom, on injured reserve, leaving a thin roster ahead of their matchup against the Cardinals, who had their own struggles rushing the passer against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

Tight end Davis Allen, right guard Kevin Dotson and cornerback Cobie Durant all did not participate on Wednesday or Thursday.

Dotson is expected to play.

Starting right tackle Rob Havenstein, who missed Week 1’s loss to Detroit, will play after being limited with an ankle issue until going full-go Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday. That will flip last week’s starting right tackle, Warren McClendon, to left tackle after struggling with five pressures and three quarterback hits allowed last week. He also had two penalties.

Here is the injury report for the Arizona Cardinals:

Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. Rams – Week 2

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kyler Murray QB Knee Full Full Full
Xavier Weaver WR Oblique Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Max Melton CB Concussion DNP Limited Full Questionable

Here is the Los Angeles Rams’ injury report:

Los Angeles Rams injury report

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Davis Allen TE Back DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
Kevin Dotson OL Foot DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Cobie Durant CB Toe DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Rob Havenstein OL Foot Limited Limited Full
Christian Rozeboom LB Hip Limited Limited Full
Quentin Lake S Hip Limited Limited Questionable
Tre’Davious White CB NIR-Rest DNP

Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton makes a catch during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V makes a catch during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V makes a catch during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Sean Murphy-Bunting makes a catch during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Starling Thomas V runs through drills during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton talks with a trainer during practice on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

