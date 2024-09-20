ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Cardinals injury report: Greg Dortch, Kelvin Beachum questionable for Lions game
Sep 20, 2024, 1:22 PM | Updated: 1:24 pm
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
The Arizona Cardinals began with a relatively clean injury report ahead of their Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, but offensive starters Greg Dortch and Kelvin Beachum are questionable for the game.
Beachum, who is already filling in for starter Jonah Williams, is dealing with a hamstring issue and was downgraded from limited to out on Friday. Last week, Arizona elevated practice squad member Jackson Barton to add depth at right tackle behind Beachum, putting Barton as a name to watch if Beachum is not able to go Sunday.
Dortch appeared on the Friday injury report with a hamstring injury as well but was limited in practice.
Defensive lineman Dante Stills was also limited and is questionable.
Arizona got rookie pass rusher Xavier Thomas back after he missed Thursday’s practice for personal reasons.
Detroit, on the other hand, has a number of starters hoping to get healthy as the weekend hits.
The defense is a bit banged up, with backup cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring) and backup safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) set to miss the game.
Starting linebacker Alex Anzalone (concussion) is questionable.
Fellow starters in cornerback Terrion Arnold (illness) and offensive guard Graham Glasgow (knee) are questionable, as is backup receiver Isaiah Williams (abdomen).
Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. Lions – Week 3
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Xavier Thomas
|LB
|NIR-Personal
|–
|DNP
|Full
|–
|Kelvin Beachum
|OL
|Hamstring
|–
|Limited
|DNP
|Questionable
|Greg Dortch
|WR
|Hamstring
|–
|–
|Limited
|Questionable
|Dante Stills
|DL
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Will Hernandez
|OL
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–
|Xavier Weaver
|WR
|Oblique
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–
Here is the Detroit Lions’ injury report:
Detroit Lions injury report
|Player
|Pos
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Graham Glasgow
|G
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Ennis Rakestraw
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|Back
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|–
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|Abdomen
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Marcus Davenport
|DE
|Groin
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Quad
|Full
|Full
|Full
|–