The Arizona Cardinals began with a relatively clean injury report ahead of their Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, but offensive starters Greg Dortch and Kelvin Beachum are questionable for the game.

Beachum, who is already filling in for starter Jonah Williams, is dealing with a hamstring issue and was downgraded from limited to out on Friday. Last week, Arizona elevated practice squad member Jackson Barton to add depth at right tackle behind Beachum, putting Barton as a name to watch if Beachum is not able to go Sunday.

Dortch appeared on the Friday injury report with a hamstring injury as well but was limited in practice.

Defensive lineman Dante Stills was also limited and is questionable.

Arizona got rookie pass rusher Xavier Thomas back after he missed Thursday’s practice for personal reasons.

Detroit, on the other hand, has a number of starters hoping to get healthy as the weekend hits.

The defense is a bit banged up, with backup cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring) and backup safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) set to miss the game.

Starting linebacker Alex Anzalone (concussion) is questionable.

Fellow starters in cornerback Terrion Arnold (illness) and offensive guard Graham Glasgow (knee) are questionable, as is backup receiver Isaiah Williams (abdomen).

Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. Lions – Week 3

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Xavier Thomas LB NIR-Personal – DNP Full – Kelvin Beachum OL Hamstring – Limited DNP Questionable Greg Dortch WR Hamstring – – Limited Questionable Dante Stills DL Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable Will Hernandez OL Ankle Full Full Full – Xavier Weaver WR Oblique Full Full Full –

Here is the Detroit Lions’ injury report:

Detroit Lions injury report

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Alex Anzalone LB Concussion DNP Limited Limited Questionable Terrion Arnold CB Illness DNP DNP Limited Questionable Graham Glasgow G Knee DNP Limited Limited Questionable Ifeatu Melifonwu S Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Ennis Rakestraw CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Kerby Joseph S Back Limited Full Full – Isaiah Williams WR Abdomen Limited Limited Limited Questionable Marcus Davenport DE Groin Full Full Full – Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Quad Full Full Full –

Follow @AZSports