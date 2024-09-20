Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT

Cardinals injury report: Greg Dortch, Kelvin Beachum questionable for Lions game

Sep 20, 2024, 1:22 PM | Updated: 1:24 pm

Arizona Cardinals WR Greg Dortch looks on during OTAs on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Tempe.

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals began with a relatively clean injury report ahead of their Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, but offensive starters Greg Dortch and Kelvin Beachum are questionable for the game.

Beachum, who is already filling in for starter Jonah Williams, is dealing with a hamstring issue and was downgraded from limited to out on Friday. Last week, Arizona elevated practice squad member Jackson Barton to add depth at right tackle behind Beachum, putting Barton as a name to watch if Beachum is not able to go Sunday.

Dortch appeared on the Friday injury report with a hamstring injury as well but was limited in practice.

Defensive lineman Dante Stills was also limited and is questionable.

Arizona got rookie pass rusher Xavier Thomas back after he missed Thursday’s practice for personal reasons.

Detroit, on the other hand, has a number of starters hoping to get healthy as the weekend hits.

The defense is a bit banged up, with backup cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring) and backup safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) set to miss the game.

Starting linebacker Alex Anzalone (concussion) is questionable.

Fellow starters in cornerback Terrion Arnold (illness) and offensive guard Graham Glasgow (knee) are questionable, as is backup receiver Isaiah Williams (abdomen).

Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. Lions – Week 3

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Xavier Thomas LB NIR-Personal DNP Full
Kelvin Beachum OL Hamstring Limited DNP Questionable
Greg Dortch WR Hamstring Limited Questionable
Dante Stills DL Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Will Hernandez OL Ankle Full Full Full
Xavier Weaver WR Oblique Full Full Full

Here is the Detroit Lions’ injury report:

Detroit Lions injury report

Player Pos Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Alex Anzalone LB Concussion DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Terrion Arnold CB Illness DNP DNP Limited Questionable
Graham Glasgow G Knee DNP Limited Limited Questionable
Ifeatu Melifonwu S Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
Ennis Rakestraw CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
Kerby Joseph S Back Limited Full Full
Isaiah Williams WR Abdomen Limited Limited Limited Questionable
Marcus Davenport DE Groin Full Full Full
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Quad Full Full Full

Cardinals injury report: Greg Dortch, Kelvin Beachum questionable for Lions game