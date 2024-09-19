Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.’s week is getting better and better.

After an incredible performance on Sunday, Harrison received one of the most prestigious player awards in the NFL.

Not the MVP but the NVP — the Nickelodeon Valuable Player.

The rookie scored two touchdowns and racked up 130 receiving yards on four catches to help the Cardinals defeat the Los Angeles Rams 41-10 on Sunday.

Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. was eager to present Harrison with the honor and dump two jars of green slime on his head, a mandatory ritual following any Nickelodeon award win.

The NVP award, part of the “NFL Slimetime” on Nickelodeon, is a player of the week honor given to players based on fan votes.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the first to ever receive an NVP in 2021 after the Cardinals crushed the Tennessee Titans 38-13 during their season opener. Murray finished the game with four touchdown passes.

Harrison wore a protective cap in the video but to no avail. After Johnson dumped the jars of green goop on Harrison, the wide receiver was left covered in slime.

“Remember that, P?” Harrison asked Johnson before referencing the iconic Nickelodeon tune, the SpongeBob Krusty Krab Pizza song.

In addition to the award, Harrison received a purple chain with an NFL Slimetime logo pendant and a silver trophy featuring the orange Nickelodeon blimp.

Harrison looks to continue his success on the field during the Cardinals’ game on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.